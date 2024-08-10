SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 10, 2024.

OKX Wallet Hosts DeFi Giveaway on X

OKX Wallet is excited to announce the launch of an exclusive DeFi giveaway campaign, offering users the chance to win substantial prizes while exploring the world of decentralized finance.

The giveaway, which starts today, was announced via the official OKX Web3 X account :

Ready to tap to DeFi? 1 lucky winner makes 200 USDT while at it. To enter, simply:

Follow @okxweb3

RT this tweet with #OnchainGames

Reply with your OKX Wallet address and tag your favorite DeFi protocol Go



This campaign underscores OKX's commitment to promoting DeFi adoption and educating users about the vast opportunities within the decentralized finance ecosystem.

OKX Wallet has established itself as a robust platform for DeFi enthusiasts, offering a comprehensive suite of tools and integrations that make accessing DeFi protocols seamless and secure. With support for multiple chains and a wide array of DeFi protocols, OKX Wallet serves as a gateway to the decentralized financial world.

For full details and to participate, users can visit: https://x.com/okxweb3/status/1821852443296104807

