BUMBLE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Bumble Inc. on Behalf of Bumble Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Bumble Inc. (“Bumble” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BMBL) on behalf of Bumble stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Bumble has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Bumble announced on August 7, 2024, its second-quarter results and adjusted guidance for the full year, significantly lowering its revenue growth expectations. The company now anticipates a year-over-year total revenue growth of 1% to 2% for 2024, a sharp decline from the previous forecast of 8% to 11% issued in May.

Following this news, Bumble stock dropped over 40% during pre-market trading on August 8, 2024.

