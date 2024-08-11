OUTSET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Outset Medical, Inc. on Behalf of Outset Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Outset Medical, Inc. (“Outset” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OM) on behalf of Outset stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Outset has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Outset released its second quarter 2024 financial results on August 7, 2024. The Company missed consensus estimates by a considerable margin and lowered its full year 2024 outlook. According to the Company, the "changes [it] needs to make are entirely in [its] control" and will involve "shifts and adjustments" to its sales team and processes. Based on this news, shares of Outset fell by 68.53% on August 8, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Outset shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: