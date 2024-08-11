SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 11, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Alliance Games

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Alliance Games , a decentralized gaming platform offering chain-agnostic hosting, data storage, and AI-powered game creation. This collaboration enables OKX Wallet users to access a diverse ecosystem of Web3 games, including Alliance Games' flagship project, Chain of Alliance.

The integration leverages Alliance Games' Decentralized Cloud, allowing users to interact with games across various blockchains. OKX Wallet users can now participate as gamers or node service providers, potentially earning rewards while contributing to the network's decentralization. The Alliance Pass, available on Polygon and opBNB, further expands users' engagement with on-chain gaming communities.

This partnership significantly enhances OKX Wallet's gaming capabilities, reinforcing OKX's commitment to providing innovative blockchain-based solutions and improving the overall Web3 experience for its users.

