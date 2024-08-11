LPL Financial Kicks Off Focus 2024, One of the Largest Gatherings of Financial Advisors in the World

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC’s annual flagship conference, Focus 2024, kicked off today at the San Diego Convention Center, the beginning of three dynamic days of learning and networking for financial professionals and institutions of all types and sizes. LPL’s Focus conference, one of the largest in-person gatherings of financial advisors and industry influencers, brings together curated content from leading wealth management professionals, fintech partners and investment services providers.



Focus attendees gain insights into LPL's strategic roadmap aimed at helping financial professionals and institutions deliver great advice and run thriving businesses. The agenda is packed with more than 200 breakout sessions on topics ranging from artificial intelligence, alternative investments and behavioral finance to estate planning, succession planning and client segmentation for personalized marketing. An expansive conference expo offers practical demonstrations of cutting-edge technology and resources provided by LPL Financial Home Office teams and over 130 sponsoring partners.

“We are thrilled to gather in San Diego for the largest Focus event in LPL history. We define our success through the success of more than 23,000 financial advisors, including advisors at more than 1,000 institutions,” said Dan Arnold, president and chief executive officer, LPL Financial. “We are investing back into our winning model to create unprecedented flexibility in how advisors affiliate with LPL, build unparalleled capabilities that empower advisors to provide great advice to their clients and run thriving businesses, and to develop a portfolio of capital solutions that will help advisors traverse the lifecycle of their businesses. By harmonizing these crucial elements, we are creating the best place in the market for advisors and institutions to achieve success.”

With total advisory and brokerage assets increasing 21% year-over-year to $1.5 trillion in Q2 2024, LPL continues to differentiate itself through strong growth, innovation and a full suite of affiliation models that offers personalized solutions for financial professionals. During Focus 2024, the company continues to build on its momentum.

New Visual Identity Reflects LPL’s Evolution as a Leader in Wealth Management

LPL revealed here this week an update to the brand’s visual identity. Featured prominently at the conference and on LPL’s digital channels, including LPL.com, the new identity is designed with a modern look and approachable style that reflects the breadth of LPL’s client-focused services and wealth management solutions that serve advisors, institutions and their end-clients.

Engaging Keynotes Take the Stage to Inspire and Entertain

In addition to LPL’s mainstage updates, attendees will hear from eight-time Olympic medalist Apolo Ohno, whose journey of reinvention and mission-driven approach to life is sure to inspire advisors’ business goals and individual endeavors. Jon Dorenbos, former NFL Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler, will share his story of adversity and the importance of discipline, teamwork and perseverance — while demonstrating his skills as a world-class magician. Attendees will wrap up their memorable Focus experience with a private concert at the stunning Rady Shell, a waterfront venue overlooking the San Diego Bay.



“Focus brings together a community grounded in one thing — bringing the American Dream to life. That’s a community of importance,” said Matt Enyedi, managing director of client success, LPL Financial. “At this remarkable gathering, we get the opportunity to elevate financial professionals and advance an entire industry by sharing insights and experiences that are then infused in the work we all do to take care of clients every day.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and institutions, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 23,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,000 institutions and at approximately 580 registered investment advisor firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and institution leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and institutions, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

(402) 740-2047

Tracking # 614727

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b673a04-f020-43b5-8cf5-74397475e5e2