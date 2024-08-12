Logistics Management announces Covenant Logistics as a winner of the 41st Annual Quest for Quality Awards

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is proud to announce its recognition as a winner at the 41st Annual Quest for Quality Awards, the gold standard for customer satisfaction and performance excellence for carriers, ports, and logistics providers worldwide.



Logistics Management’s (LM) Annual Quest for Quality Awards are the culmination of a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group (PRG). For four decades, LM’s Quest for Quality Awards have been regarded in the transportation and logistics industry as the most important measure of customer satisfaction and performance excellence. Covenant's consistent dedication to service quality and operational excellence has earned it this prestigious accolade. Learn more.

“Now in its 41st year, the Quest for Quality Awards program continues to stand out in the industry for the simple fact that it’s not a popularity contest,” said Michael Levans, group editorial director of Peerless Media’s Supply Chain Group. “Instead, this annual survey of LM readers is by invitation only, ensuring that all participants are qualified shippers that use the services of these carriers and service providers on a regular basis around the clock and around the world.”

“As our latest Quest for Quality results show, the improved collaboration between shippers and their carrier and services partners over the past year have only helped them to prepare for whatever supply chain disruption may be around the bend—an indication that more resilient logistics operations have been created to meet future challenges.”

To determine the “best of the best,” LM readers—logistics, transportation, and supply chain decision makers—rate carriers, third-party logistics (3PL) service providers and U.S. port operators strictly based on service quality.

One of the most notable elements about the Quest for Quality Awards is that it calls these shippers to vote in the genre of services in which they are customers; therefore, they vote for the providers that they believe have best delivered on quality service in specific niches.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized as a winner of the 41st Annual Quest for Quality Award. This prestigious accolade is a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our entire team at Covenant Logistics. Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction remains at the core of everything we do. We are profoundly grateful to our customers and partners for their trust and support, and we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions. Together, we will continue to navigate the challenges of the logistics industry with resilience and integrity,” said Paul Bunn, President of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc.

This year, LM had 3,175 ballots cast from logistics and supply chain decision makers resulting in 145 transportation and logistics services providers that earned Quest for Quality gold.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capabilities. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "CVLG."

Peerless Research Group (PRG) is a leading market research firm specializing in the logistics and transportation sectors. With extensive expertise and a comprehensive understanding of industry dynamics, PRG conducts in-depth studies and delivers valuable insights that drive informed decision-making. Their rigorous research methodologies and dedication to excellence have positioned them as trusted advisors to numerous organizations seeking to optimize their logistics operations. PRG's contributions are instrumental in identifying trends, benchmarking performance, and fostering collaboration within the supply chain community, ultimately enhancing the efficiency and resilience of the global logistics network.

