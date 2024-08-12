[Latest] Global Industrial Hydraulic Equipment Market Size/Share Worth USD 52.6 Billion by 2033 at a 5.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Industrial Hydraulic Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Motors, Pumps, Cylinders, Valves, Filters, Others), By End User (Aerospace, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, Metal & Machinery Manufacturing, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Industrial Hydraulic Equipment Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 34.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 37.5 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 52.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.7% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Industrial Hydraulic Equipment Market: Overview

Machinery and parts that use hydraulic power to carry out different duties in industrial applications are referred to as industrial hydraulic equipment. Among other parts, these systems commonly include hydraulic pumps, motors, cylinders, valves, and hoses that cooperate to transfer power through pressurized fluid (often oil).

Increasingly, cutting-edge technologies are being integrated into industrial hydraulic equipment globally to improve performance, efficiency, and safety.

To optimize hydraulic machinery functioning and enable real-time monitoring and control, manufacturers are implementing technologies including electro-hydraulic systems, IoT (Internet of Things) connection, predictive maintenance algorithms, and smart sensors.

The industry’s efforts to increase automation, accuracy, and sustainability are in line with this trend. Furthermore, there’s a rising focus on environmentally friendly hydraulic solutions, including the use of bio-based hydraulic fluids, minimizing fluid leaks, and lowering energy use.

Furthermore, the adoption of hydraulic equipment that seamlessly integrates into networked manufacturing ecosystems is being fueled by the shift towards digitalization and Industry 4.0 principles. This equipment allows for data-driven decision-making, remote diagnostics, and predictive analytics to maximize efficiency.

Overall, the global trend in industrial hydraulic equipment underscores a transition towards smarter, greener, and more interconnected hydraulic systems to meet the evolving needs of modern manufacturing industries.

By component, the motors segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The move towards electrification in motors is a significant trend, motivated by the increased emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency.

This refers to the growing use of electric motors in a variety of sectors, which is facilitated by developments in motor technology, including integrated electronics for improved performance and brushless designs.

By end user, the construction segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. An important development in the building industry is the growing use of environmentally friendly and sustainable methods.

As the demand for environmentally aware constructions grows, builders are putting more emphasis on energy efficiency, renewable materials, and green building certifications to minimize their influence on the environment.

The growing use of cutting-edge technologies like electro-hydraulic systems and smart actuators in the industrial hydraulic equipment market in North America is a notable trend that aims to improve environmental sustainability, operational efficiency, and safety in a variety of sectors.

Bosch Rexroth produces systems and goods related to the motion and control of mobile and industrial equipment, such as the shaft-mounted hydraulic motors in the Hägglunds Drive Systems line.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 37.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 52.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 34.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.7% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Component, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Industrial Hydraulic Equipment market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Industrial Hydraulic Equipment industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Industrial Hydraulic Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Industrial Hydraulic Equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Industrial Hydraulic Equipment market in 2023 with a market share of 42.2% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

North America plays a pivotal role in driving the industrial hydraulic equipment market through several key factors. The region’s heavy machinery, automotive, aerospace, and construction industries all have thriving manufacturing sectors that require high-performance hydraulic systems for a range of uses, including assembly lines, material handling, and machine tools.

Furthermore, North America is a technologically advanced region that promotes innovation and the creation of innovative hydraulic solutions to increase production and efficiency, such as electro-hydraulic systems and smart actuators.

Furthermore, the use of hydraulic equipment which is renowned for its dependability, accuracy, and environmentally benign operation is fuelled by strict safety rules as well as an increasing focus on energy conservation.

The need for hydraulic machinery, including excavators, cranes, and bulldozers, is further stimulated by the region’s infrastructure initiatives, notably in the building and transportation sectors, which accelerates market expansion.

Furthermore, the existence of well-known producers of hydraulic equipment, together with an established distribution system and robust aftermarket services, solidifies North America’s standing as a major player in the world market for industrial hydraulic equipment.

Browse the full “Industrial Hydraulic Equipment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Motors, Pumps, Cylinders, Valves, Filters, Others), By End User (Aerospace, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, Metal & Machinery Manufacturing, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/industrial-hydraulic-equipment-market/

List of the prominent players in the Industrial Hydraulic Equipment Market:

Bosch Rexroth

Eaton Corporation Plc

Parker Hannifin

Kawasaki

HAWE

Hydac

Moog Inc.

Bucker Hydraulics

Daikin

Concentric

Casappa

Nachi – Fujikoshi

Dantal Hydraulics

Fluitronics GmbH

Linde Hydraulics

Siemens AG

Wipro Limited

Danfoss A/S

Emerson Electric Co.

Komatsu Ltd

Others

The Industrial Hydraulic Equipment Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Motors

Pumps

Cylinders

Valves

Filters

Others

By End User

Aerospace

Agriculture

Automotive

Construction

Metal & Machinery Manufacturing

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

