12th August 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|9th August 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|29,354
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|692.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|699.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|698.5649
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|698.5649
|29,354
|692.00
|699.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|09 August 2024 10:01:29
|11
|692.00
|XLON
|00292041904TRLO1
|09 August 2024 10:43:42
|11
|696.00
|XLON
|00292069351TRLO1
|09 August 2024 11:24:28
|132
|698.00
|XLON
|00292079868TRLO1
|09 August 2024 11:24:28
|91
|698.00
|XLON
|00292079870TRLO1
|09 August 2024 11:24:28
|162
|698.00
|XLON
|00292079869TRLO1
|09 August 2024 11:24:28
|162
|698.00
|XLON
|00292079871TRLO1
|09 August 2024 11:47:00
|123
|697.00
|XLON
|00292080307TRLO1
|09 August 2024 12:38:43
|39
|699.00
|XLON
|00292081342TRLO1
|09 August 2024 13:42:13
|11
|698.00
|XLON
|00292082483TRLO1
|09 August 2024 13:42:13
|66
|698.00
|XLON
|00292082484TRLO1
|09 August 2024 13:42:13
|1,379
|698.00
|XLON
|00292082485TRLO1
|09 August 2024 13:42:13
|1,597
|698.00
|XLON
|00292082486TRLO1
|09 August 2024 13:42:13
|1,075
|698.00
|XLON
|00292082487TRLO1
|09 August 2024 13:42:13
|147
|698.00
|XLON
|00292082488TRLO1
|09 August 2024 13:42:13
|105
|698.00
|XLON
|00292082489TRLO1
|09 August 2024 13:42:13
|123
|698.00
|XLON
|00292082501TRLO1
|09 August 2024 13:42:13
|123
|698.00
|XLON
|00292082500TRLO1
|09 August 2024 13:42:13
|123
|698.00
|XLON
|00292082499TRLO1
|09 August 2024 13:42:13
|123
|698.00
|XLON
|00292082498TRLO1
|09 August 2024 13:42:13
|123
|698.00
|XLON
|00292082497TRLO1
|09 August 2024 13:42:13
|123
|698.00
|XLON
|00292082496TRLO1
|09 August 2024 13:42:13
|123
|698.00
|XLON
|00292082495TRLO1
|09 August 2024 13:42:13
|124
|698.00
|XLON
|00292082494TRLO1
|09 August 2024 13:42:13
|620
|698.00
|XLON
|00292082490TRLO1
|09 August 2024 13:42:13
|121
|698.00
|XLON
|00292082493TRLO1
|09 August 2024 13:42:13
|93
|698.00
|XLON
|00292082492TRLO1
|09 August 2024 13:42:13
|600
|698.00
|XLON
|00292082491TRLO1
|09 August 2024 14:33:39
|900
|698.00
|XLON
|00292083325TRLO1
|09 August 2024 14:33:39
|2,912
|698.00
|XLON
|00292083326TRLO1
|09 August 2024 14:33:39
|885
|698.00
|XLON
|00292083328TRLO1
|09 August 2024 14:33:39
|374
|698.00
|XLON
|00292083327TRLO1
|09 August 2024 15:00:02
|637
|699.00
|XLON
|00292084074TRLO1
|09 August 2024 15:03:58
|124
|699.00
|XLON
|00292084252TRLO1
|09 August 2024 15:03:58
|616
|699.00
|XLON
|00292084251TRLO1
|09 August 2024 15:03:58
|2,000
|699.00
|XLON
|00292084250TRLO1
|09 August 2024 15:03:58
|5,247
|699.00
|XLON
|00292084253TRLO1
|09 August 2024 15:04:05
|772
|699.00
|XLON
|00292084271TRLO1
|09 August 2024 15:04:05
|2,000
|699.00
|XLON
|00292084265TRLO1
|09 August 2024 15:04:05
|2,000
|699.00
|XLON
|00292084266TRLO1
|09 August 2024 15:04:05
|2,000
|699.00
|XLON
|00292084267TRLO1
|09 August 2024 15:04:05
|104
|699.00
|XLON
|00292084269TRLO1
|09 August 2024 15:04:05
|713
|699.00
|XLON
|00292084268TRLO1
|09 August 2024 15:04:05
|126
|699.00
|XLON
|00292084270TRLO1
|09 August 2024 15:04:31
|200
|699.00
|XLON
|00292084294TRLO1
|09 August 2024 15:06:46
|14
|699.00
|XLON
|00292084373TRLO1
|09 August 2024 15:09:41
|200
|699.00
|XLON
|00292084459TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970