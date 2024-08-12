The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,740,179
|550.26
|957,547,050
|5 August 2024
|44,625
|511.98
|22,847,234
|6 August 2024
|47,800
|506.92
|24,230,643
|7 August 2024
|46,147
|515.21
|23,775,576
|8 August 2024
|35,015
|512.61
|17,949,092
|9 August 2024
|33,710
|517.36
|17,440,162
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,947,476
|546.24
|1,063,789,755
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,947,476 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.03% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
