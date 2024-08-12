Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Treatment Market is projected to Reach USD 15.4 Billion, Garnering A 3.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034 | Report Analysis by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc.-, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment market (주의력 결핍 과잉 행동 장애 치료 시장) was projected to attain US$ 11 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 3.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 15.4 billion .

A frequent neurodevelopmental problem in children is Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity problem (ADHD). Children with ADHD are more likely to struggle with paying attention, managing impulsive actions, or overreacting.

Other signs of ADHD include daydreaming, sloppy blunders or reckless actions, difficulty avoiding temptation, and trouble forming positive relationships with others.

In addition to heredity, additional potential causes of ADHD include brain damage, early life exposure to environmental hazards, exposure to alcohol or smoke during pregnancy, preterm delivery, and low birth weight.

Children and Adults with ADD (CHADD) and other organizations hold awareness campaigns, educational seminars, and activities during October each year to raise awareness of ADHD.

The 2021 Awareness Month campaign invited people to share their experiences overcoming ADHD by using the hashtag #ADHDperspectives2021. The biggest benefit is that scientific education and public health initiatives aim to debunk misconceptions about ADHD, which promotes diagnosis as well as treatment.

For example, the CDC releases guidelines emphasizing the need of medicine and behavioral therapies. Additionally, it emphasizes the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations, which state that behavioral techniques should be the primary line of treatment for children between the ages of four and six.

Thus, periodic awareness initiatives on ADHD are defining the market's potential for growth in ADHD treatments.

Market Trends For Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Treatment

Governments, non-governmental organizations, and medical institutions are placing a strong emphasis on the discovery of new therapies for ADHD.

For example, according to a study published in NeuroImage Clinical in May 2020 titled "Neurofunctional and Behavioral Measures Associated with fMRI-Neurofeedback Learning in Adolescents with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder," the Medical Research Council provided US$ 1.6 million to fund a larger trial involving 100 ADHD children.

Collaborations with Dresden University and the National Institute of Mental Health were also made possible by this financing.

In order to test additional non-invasive brain stimulation treatments for ADHD, such as transcranial direct stimulation and stimulation of the trigeminal nerve, they were also awarded US$ 2.5 million by the National Institute of Health Research's Action Medical Research.

Global Market for Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Treatment: Regional Outlook

Various reasons propel the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment market growth throughout the regions. These are:

To improve their position, businesses in the market for treatments for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder use inorganic methods of growth.

According to the most recent research of the market for treatments for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, North America was the leader in the field of ADHD therapy in 2023, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

This is explained by the rising incidence of ADHD in this area. According to the Center for ADHD Awareness Canada (CADDAC), there are more than 1.5 million Canadians who suffer with ADHD.

The identification of Asia Pacific as a high-speed ADHD area has contributed to the growth of the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment market in that region. A National Center for Biotechnology Information research states that around 7% of Chinese children and teens have ADHD.

Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Treatment Market (سوق علاج اضطراب نقص الانتباه وفرط النشاط): Key Players

An example of this is the collaboration agreement that Siemens Healthcare GmbH and HMI Group signed in February 2022 to promote the establishment of centers of excellence to improve diagnosis, treatment, and care across Southeast Asia.

The following companies are well-known participants in the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment market:

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Lupin Limited

Novartis AG

The Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Others

Key Developments

KemPharma stated in July 2021 that it has introduced AZSTRAYS, a once-daily pill intended to treat people with ADHD.

Tris Pharma, Inc. and Neuraxpharm Group signed a contract in December 2020 to market and sell Quillivant XR & Quillichew ER, two of Tris' ADHD treatment products, in Europe.

Global Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Treatment Market Segmentation

Drug Type Others Stimulants Non-stimulants

Age Children (2 to 17 years of age) Adults

Distribution Channel Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86064<ype=S

