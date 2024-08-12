Powder Coatings Market Forecast Report to 2029: Growing Demand for High-Performance Fluorine Resin-based Coatings and New Applications in Shipbuilding and Pipeline Industries

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powder Coatings Market by Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed), Resin Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), End-Use Industry (Appliances, Automotive, General Industrial, Architectural, Furniture) and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The powder coating market size is projected to reach USD 20.2 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.5% from USD 15.4 billion in 2024. Asia pacific is estimated to account for the largest share in terms of value of the powder coating market in 2024.

As a popular finishing technique, Powder coating finds extensive use in sectors such as automotive, architectural, furniture and general industrial. Its ability to provide high-quality finish resistant to chipping, scratching, and fading, fuels its demand globally. Additionally, increasing research and development activities focused on exploring new applications and improving product characteristics further propel the growth of the powder coating market.







Appliances is projected to be the fastest growing application segment of powder coating market.



In the appliances sector, thermosetting powder coatings are prominently utilized to coat various products such as refrigerators, washing machines, and dryers. These coatings offer a superior finish that is highly resistant to chipping, scratching, and fading, rendering them well-suited for household appliance applications.



Notably, thermosetting powder coatings are environmentally friendly, devoid of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and generate minimal waste. They boast ease of application and rapid curing times, thereby enhancing manufacturing productivity.



The global appliances market is witnessing growth propelled by technological advancements, expansion in sectors, rapid urbanization, increasing per capita income, elevated living standards, shifts in consumer lifestyles, and a rising number of smaller households. Consumers exhibit a preference for eco-friendly and energy-efficient appliances, further stimulating the demand for powder coatings in this sector. North America's appliance market is mature and has significant product penetration. The industry is dominated by substitute goods and consumers making discretionary investments to improve their current homes. In South America Brazil is the region's largest appliance market, dominated by a few significant manufacturers. Built-in products and air conditioners continue to have modest market penetration, but are increasing.



Europe is likely to account for the second largest share of powder coating market in terms of value.



Europe emerges as the second-largest market for powder coatings, driven by substantial investments in transportation and broadband infrastructure. Notably, developments in rail and road services, coupled with government and private sector-funded infrastructure projects, have bolstered industrial growth in the region.



Western Europe is a fragmented market with diverse consumer needs across countries and multiple producers, brands, and retailers. Overcapacity and price pressures have prompted industrial consolidation to attain economies of scale. Consumers are gaining more power and access to information online, making this an essential industry development. Direct-to-consumer sales are also growing significantly. Although Eastern Europe has lower penetration rates than Western Europe, there is a growing market for substitute items. Western producers dominate the market.



The heightened demand for powder coatings in these applications has prompted significant increases, with key vendors strategically expanding their presence within the region to capture a larger market share.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Eco-Friendly Properties and Reduced Carbon Footprints

Surge in Demand for Automotive Parts and Components

Integration of AI Technology

Growing Preference for Sustainable Coatings

Restraints

Difficulty in Achieving Thin Films

Opportunities

Customization and Personalization

Applications in Shipbuilding and Pipeline Industries

Growing Demand for High-Performance Fluorine Resin-based Coatings

Development of New Application Processes

Challenges

Growing Environmental Challenges

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: PPG Partnered with Las Vegas Raiders

Case Study 2: Decoral Conducts 5-Year Long Test, Meets Q-Lab Standards

Case Study 3: Design and Construction of Modern Decorative Paint Manufacturing Facility

