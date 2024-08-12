Innovations in Intelligent Driving Sensor Applications Across Key Global Markets

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Development of Intelligent Driving Sensor Applications in the United States, China, and Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes current development trends in major environmental sensing technologies for ADAS, focusing on key advancements in intelligent driving sensor applications in the United States, China, and Europe.
The design of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) can be divided into three major stages: environmental perception, intelligent decision-making, and control execution. Among these, sensing technology forms the foundation of ADAS and is a primary focus of research and development for major carmakers and Tier 1 suppliers.
The main applications of this technology include Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), in-vehicle cameras, and radar.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Sensing Technologies for ADAS and Market Size
1.1 Environmental Sensing Technologies: Pure Vision vs. Sensor Fusion
1.2 Future Autonomous Driving Demand Boosts Diverse Applications of Environmental Sensing Technologies
2. Automotive Environmental Sensing Technology Trends
2.1 Diversification of Hardware Configurations for ADAS Functions
2.2 Rapid Rise of Chinese Carmakers Drives LiDAR Market Penetration
2.3 Tesla HW4.0 Leaves Room for mmWave Radar Sensing Solutions
2.4 European Traditional Tier 1 Suppliers Leverage Experience to Lead in mmWave Radar
3. The Analyst's Perspective
3.1 LiDAR Technology Applications Affected by Geopolitics
3.2 Pure Vision and Sensor Fusion Solutions Jointly Boost In-Vehicle Camera Installations
List of Tables
- Typical Sensor Configurations for Different Driver Assistance Functions
- Comparison of Tesla's Autonomous Driving Hardware Specifications
- Specification Comparison of Valeo's SCALA Series Products
List of Figures
- Estimated Market Size of Environmental Sensing Devices
- Automotive Camera Industry Chain
- Comparison of LiDAR-equipped Vehicles: Launch Years vs. Prices
- Average Unit Price Trend of RoboSense ADAS LiDAR Products
Company Coverage:
- AITO
- Aptiv
- Audi
- Autoliv
- Bosch
- Continental
- Cruise
- Delphi
- GAC
- Geely
- Hella
- Huawei
- IM
- Infineon
- Li Auto
- Mercedes-Benz
- Mobileye
- NIO
- OmniVision
- Onsemi
- RoboSense
- SAIC
- Seyond
- Sony
- Stellantis
- Tesla
- Valeo
- Veoneer
- Volkswagen
- Waymo
- XPeng
