Thailand Medical Tourism Analysis Report 2024-2030: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 42.9% - Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery, ENT Surgery, Dentistry, Oncology Size, Share & Trends Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Medical Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Treatment Type (Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery, ENT Surgery, Dentistry, Oncology), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Thailand medical tourism market is anticipated to reach USD 16.0 billion by 2030, and projected to expand at a CAGR of 42.9% from 2024 to 2030

Medical treatments and procedures in Thailand are more affordable as compared to that in Western countries, making it a better option for those looking for high-quality medical care at a lower cost. Thailand is well-connected by air to major cities around the world, making it convenient for patients to travel to the country for medical treatment. The country also offers visa-free arrivals for citizens of many countries, making it easier for patients to access healthcare services.



Moreover, several novel technologies are being incorporated into travel recovery. According to the Google Cloud in 2023, the open data cloud has enabled airports and EVme in Thailand to reshape the future of travel. According to the same source, it is reported that the google search queries related to "insurance during travel" and "medical tourism" in the country have increased by more than 900% and 500% respectively. The rise of the internet and digital communication has made it easier for people to research and gain knowledge about these healthcare facilities in the country.



Thailand is preferred for bariatric, cosmetic surgeries and procedures such as laser tattoo removal, liposuction, hair transplantation, and cool sculpting. Procedures such as gastric bypass, hip and knee replacement, are more affordable and accessible in this country, as compared to some of the developed countries including UK and the U.S.



Thailand Medical Tourism Market Report Highlights

The oncology segment dominated the treatment type segment with more than 25% share in 2023 owing to the increasing number of cancer patients worldwide.

The medical procedures in Thailand can be up to 75% less expensive than in Western countries such as the U.S., Spain, Germany, and Canada. For instance, a heart bypass surgery that could cost USD 100,000 in the U.S. can be performed for USD 10,000 in Thailand, that too including the cost of airfare and accommodation.

The neurosurgery and spine surgery segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Companies Featured

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Mount Elizabeth Hospitals

Raffles Medical Group

Kasemrad Hospital International Rattanathibet

Mission Hospital

Bangkok Hospital

Miot Hospital

Penang Adventist Hospital

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Treatment Type

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Thailand Medical Tourism Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. Thailand Medical Tourism Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Thailand Medical Tourism Market: Treatment Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Treatment Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Thailand Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.4.1. Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery

4.4.2. ENT Surgery

4.4.3. Dentistry)

4.4.4. Oncology

4.4.5. Gynecology

4.4.6. Urology

4.4.7. Ophthalmology

4.4.8. Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries

4.4.9. Others



Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

5.2. Company/Competition Categorization

5.3. Company Profiles

5.3.1. Company overview

5.3.2. Financial performance

5.3.3. Product benchmarking

5.3.4. Strategic initiatives

