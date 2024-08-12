UK Condom Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Reckitt Benckiser, Roam, LifeStyles HealthCare, SexBrand, Karex, and Church & Dwight

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Condom Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material Type (Latex, Non-latex), Product (Male Condom, Female Condom), Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandizers, E-commerce), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK condom market size is anticipated to reach USD 667.9 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing prevalence of diseases such as HIV & gonorrhea in the country, the presence of key players in the market such as Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC and Roam, and their development activities are major driving factors for market growth. For instance, in May 2022, horticultural-inspired condoms were launched in the UK to reduce the stigma around sex conversations among the elderly population and promote safe sex in the country. The step was taken in response to the rising STI rates among this age group.







In addition, the government and private players in the UK are also engaged in the launch of several campaigns and products to reduce the spread of STIs in the country, which is further expected to drive market growth. In September 2023, the local governments of Blackburn and Darwen launched the 'Play It Safe' campaign to promote the regular use of condoms and normalize STI testing among residents. Such campaigns are expected to help drive demand for condoms in the country.



UK Condom Market Report Highlights

Based on material type, latex dominated the market with an 88.9% share in 2023 due to its availability and role in preventing sexually transmitted infections

The non-latex segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the allergies related to the use of latex and new product launches

Based on product, male condoms accounted for the largest market share in 2023. The increasing acceptability of male condoms and launch of awareness campaigns

Based on distribution channel, drug stores accounted for the largest market share in 2023 owing to their easy accessibility to buyers

Market players operating in the market include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Roam; LifeStyles HealthCare Pte Ltd; SexBrand, Karex Berhad, and Church & Dwight UK Ltd

In September 2023, Durex launched a new campaign to promote the use of the right size condoms through billboards and advertisements. The campaign is likely to reduce the stigma around condoms and promote their use

Companies Featured

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Roam

LifeStyles HealthCare Pte Ltd

SexBrand

Karex Berhad

Church & Dwight UK Ltd

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $458.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $667.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered United Kingdom





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. UK Condom Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. UK Condom Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. UK Condom Market: Material Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Material Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. UK Condom Market by Material Type Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

4.4.1. Latex

4.4.2. Non-latex



Chapter 5. UK Condom Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. UK Condom Market by Product Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

5.4.1. Male Condoms

5.4.2. Female Condoms



Chapter 6. UK Condom Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. UK Condom Market by Distribution Channel Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

6.4.1. Mass Merchandizers

6.4.2. Drug Stores

6.4.3. E-commerce



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.3.2. Key Customers

7.3.3. Key Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

7.4. Company Profiles

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Financial Performance

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



