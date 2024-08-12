Big Tech Antitrust in the U.S.: Enforcement Set to Reach a Fever Pitch This Election Year

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Big Tech Antitrust" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For over a decade, Big Tech flourished with minimal intervention from antitrust regulators. Now, regulators are using every enforcement tool they have to revitalize competition in the markets where Big Tech plays - including digital advertising.

Key Question: How will antitrust legislation, regulation, and enforcement reshape the digital landscape in 2024 and beyond?

Key Stat: In the 2020s, the average annual deal volumes of both Google-owner Alphabet and Meta have been fractions of their 2010s averages - about one-third and two-thirds, respectively - amid heightened regulatory scrutiny.

Key Topics Covered:

Antitrust enforcement has kicked into high gear

Big Tech has amassed tremendous influence over the digital ad market

Regulators have become more critical of Big Tech

Big Tech antitrust will have another big year in 2024

The 2024 election will shape the next four years of antitrust enforcement

What do marketers need to do?

Alphabet and Meta Have Both Pursued Fewer Acquisitions in Recent Years

Big Tech Has More Than Doubled Its Share of the Digital Ad Market Since We Began Tracking It

Over 3 Years, Fewer Americans Reported Having a Lot of Confidence in Large Tech Companies

