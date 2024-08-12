SHARE BUYBACK TRANSACTIONS

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 58 - 12 August 2024

On 9 February 2024, DFDS A/S (“DFDS”) announced the initiation of a share buyback programme to be executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Rules”).



Under the programme, DFDS will repurchase own shares of up to DKK 431m during the period from 12 February 2024 to 31 December 2024. A maximum of 3,400,000 shares will be repurchased. These limits include shares purchased under the Safe Harbour rules as well as shares purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the programme under a separate agreement with DFDS outside the Safe Harbour Rules.

Transactions 5-9 August

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme from Monday 5 August 2024 to Friday 9 August 2024:





Number of shares Avg. purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 1,250,509 - 257,231,103 5 August 2024 8,000 178 1,424,910 6 August 2024 5,833 180 1,049,622 7 August 2024 5,000 182 911,921 8 August 2024 4,783 181 867,115 9 August 2024 10,000 183 1,830,083 Accumulated 5-9 August 2024* 33,616 181 6,083,650 Purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on 9 August 2024 23,896 181 4,324,575 Accumulated under programme 1,308,021 205 267,639,327 *Purchased under Safe Harbour rules





Following the above transactions, DFDS holds a total of 3,037,774 treasury shares corresponding to 5.2% of DFDS’ total share capital.

Transaction details for the week are enclosed.





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

