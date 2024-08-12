Global and China Automotive Wireless Communication Module Industry Research 2024 Featuring 9 Communication Chip (4G/5G, C-V2X) Suppliers and 12 Communication Module Suppliers

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Automotive Wireless Communication Module Market Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



5G automotive communication market has exploded, and 5G FWA is evolving towards 5G-A

In 2023, 5G vehicle module installation ushered in a surge. According to statistics, China passenger car 5G module installation hits 1.633 million units in 2023, the installation rate is about 7.5%, and it is expected that the installation in 2027 will rise to 7.856 million with installation rate of 35.6%.



From the perspective of major models, the 5G installation rate of new energy models of emerging OEMs is higher, such as Zeekr, Denza, Avatr, Voyah, IM, Li Auto and NIO, which have all achieved standard configuration of 5G module.

Factors driving 5G installation for OEMs

5G infrastructure is gradually improving: According to MIIT statistics, as of February 2024, the total number of 5G base stations in China reached 3.509 million, accounting for 29.8% of the total number of mobile base stations. And China is the country with the largest number of 5G base stations in the world, accounting for more than 65%;



5G policy standards are gradually improved: In August 2023, Shanghai Mobile and China Academy of Information and Communications Technology took the lead in organizing more than 20 standard drafting units to participate in preparation of '5G Network Planning, Construction and Acceptance Requirements for Supporting High-level Autonomous Driving' and '5G Network Performance Requirements for Supporting High-level Autonomous Driving' and other two group standards were officially released and implemented, filling the gap of corresponding standards at home and abroad; in December 2023, Huawei and China Mobile, Unicom, Quectel, Fuzhou Internet of Things Open Laboratory, Fudan University School of Microelectronics, etc. jointly developed and released 5G automotive-grade module Uu port communication certification standard 1.0;



5G is more suitable for development of autonomous driving: The development of autonomous driving requires high speed and low latency, which is difficult to meet with 4G modules. The three major characteristics of 5G network are fast transmission speed, low latency, and D2D device transmission technology, which realizes ultra-low latency of 1 ms, high peak rate of 20 Gbps, and extremely high density of up to 1,000,000 vehicles and devices, making it ideal for the development of autonomous driving.



5G is evolving towards 5G-A: 2024 is the first year of 5G-A. The new capabilities brought by 5G-A can effectively meet applications such as in-vehicle software OTA, in-car large-screen entertainment and smart driving training, and 5G-A can be combined with AI to better meet the network needs of AI era. At present, Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou and other places have landed 5G-A-based telematics demonstration lines.



In March 2024, Shanghai Mobile and Huawei completed the construction of the first smart parking underground parking network in Shanghai Pudong, providing 5G-A network coverage for more than 70,000 square meters of underground space. The 5G-A parking lot can provide an uplink capacity of over 500Mbps, claiming to be able to meet parking and driving functions of hundreds of cars at the same time; the 5G-A network can also achieve a downlink super gigabit rate, and the vehicle OTA version upgrade can be completed in as little as 30 seconds.



In comparison, the traditional 4G FWA average rate is about 20Mbps, and the 5G FWA average rate is about 100Mbps. 5G-A network will bring a better user experience and promote the acceleration of 5G modules.



In satellite broadband technology, MediaTek showcased a new generation of 5G-Advanced satellite test chips at MWC2024, which can provide more than 100Mbps of data throughput for automobiles and a variety of other termnal devices.

5G-Advanced (5G-A) standards are frozen, and the tide of commercialization is launched

R18 is the first 5G-A version. In February 2024, Huawei promoted 3GPP R18 standard base station energy-saving core part to reach an agreement and freeze at the 102nd meeting of RAN. The freezing of this part marks the concept of '0 Bit 0 Watt' and 'Double Excellence of Experience and Energy Saving' advocated by Huawei, was officially accepted by 3GPP International Standards Organization. On June 18, 2024, 3GPP Release 18 was officially frozen, meeting the conditions for commercialization.

Global and China Automotive Wireless Communication Module Market Report, 2024 includes following contents:

Research on development policies, industry standards, market size, competition landscape, etc. of automotive wireless communication module industry;

Application of automotive 5G modules, including 5G platform selection, 5G loading applications, 5G standard vehicles, 5G technology trends, etc.

The application prospect of automotive intelligent modules, including research on development platform selection, production process, development status and trends, etc.

Research on the latest developments and manufacturer layouts of innovative modules, such as NearFlash modules, WiFi 7 modules, C-V2X modules, etc.;

Research on the product lines of major suppliers of automotive communication chips and communication modules, technology trends, and vehicle loading and mass production trends.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Status Quo of Automotive Communication Module Industry

1.1 Classification of Automotive Wireless Communication Modules

1.2 Loading Form of Automotive Wireless Communication Module

1.3 Automotive Communication Module Market Size

1.4 Competitive Landscape of Automotive Communication Module Market



2 Application Prospects of Automotive 5G Modules

2.1 5G Policy and Standard Setting Direction

2.2 Status and Trends of 5G Infrastructure Development

2.3 5G Mass Production of OEMs

2.4 5G Module Instalation Solution of OEMs

2.5 5G Module Development Platforms and Suppliers

2.6 5G Production Foundry

2.7 5G Module Cost and Price Trend



3 Application Prospects of Automotive Intelligent Modules

3.1 Development Status and Trends of Intelligent Modules

3.2 Intelligent Module Development Platforms and Suppliers

3.3 Intelligent Module Chip Manufacturing Process and Packaging Process



4 Application Prospects of Other Innovative Modules

4.1 NearFlash Module

4.2 Wifi 7 Module

4.3 C-V2X Module



5 Automotive Communication Chip (4G/5G, C-V2X) Suppliers

5.1 Huawei

5.2 MediaTek

5.3 Unisoc

5.4 ASR Microelectronics

5.5 Qualcomm

5.6 Samsung

5.7 Morningcore

5.8 Autotalks

5.9 u-blox



6 Automotive Communication Module Suppliers

6.1 ZTE

6.2 Huawei

6.3 Quectel

6.4 Fibocom

6.5 GosuncnWelink

6.6 MeiG Smart Technology

6.7 CITIC Zhilian

6.8 Neoway Technology

6.9 Sunsea AIoT (Longsung + SIMCom)

6.10 TitanInvo

6.11 Flaircomm

6.12 Mobiletek Communication

