CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 12 AUGUST 2024 AT 12:00 PM (EEST)
Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Alström
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Alström, Eric
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Cargotec Corporation
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20240810083239_158
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-08-09
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000571013
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 968 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 968 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670
Cargotec’s (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) businesses Hiab and MacGregor enable smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with leading cargo handling solutions and services. Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions. Cargotec's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.5 billion and it employs over 6,000 people. www.cargotec.com