Great Wall Motor's Layout Analysis Report 2024: Benchmarks IT Giants and Accelerates Process and Digital Transformation

Great Wall Motor (GWM) benchmarks IT giants and accelerates "Process and Digital Transformation"



In 2022, Great Wall Motor (GWM) hoped to use Haval H6's huge user base to achieve new energy transformation, selling both PHEV and fuel editions of GEN3 Haval H6. However, the fact showed that this decision was a strategic misjudgment at the marketing level. Transformation of fuel vehicle brands requires new channels, new sequences, new traffic and other important elements. Finally, GWM sold 104,000 units of BEV models and 28,000 units of PHEV models in 2022 respectively, of which new energy passenger car sales accounted for only 15.0%. The pace of new energy transformation was slow and fell short of the company's expectations.



Emerging automakers such as NIO, Xpeng and Li Auto lead the transformation of automobile channels and separate functions of traditional 4S stores into two parts: 1) Retail experience stores, opened in central business districts, focusing on direct sales, and taking charge of exhibition, experience and sales, to shorten the distance with consumers and shape the brand image; 2) Delivery and after-sales centers, located in areas where traditional 4S stores cluster or other suburban areas.



Drawing lessons in 2022, in 2023 GWM Group made multiple changes

The strategic adjustment began to bear fruits. For the whole year of 2023, GWM's new energy vehicle sales doubled, totaling 262,000 units, a year-on-year spurt of 98.74%.



Competition in the automotive industry has extended from technology, products, and brands to management systems and organizational structures, which is a big test of rapid transformation capabilities of OEMs. After learning the marketing modes of emerging automakers in 2023, GWM will further learn management systems of IT leaders such as Huawei and IBM in 2024.



Huawei introduced IBM's management system in 1998 and has gradually grown into a global technology giant. Today the boom of automotive electrification, connectivity, intelligence and sharing requires OEMs to transform into a technology company.



In January 2024, GWM and IBM Consulting signed a strategic cooperation agreement on 'Process and Digital Transformation' in Baoding, Hebei. The two parties formally formed a long-term strategic partnership on the road to digital transformation and global development. GWM aims to comprehensively enhance the construction of mechanisms in 'marketing, supply, manpower and finance' to seize the digital intelligence track in the automotive industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of GWM

1.1 Profile

1.2 Organizational Structure

1.3 Subsidiaries and Business Division

1.4 Development History

1.5 Global Layout of R&D and Production

1.6 Positioning of Different Brands

1.7 Major Models in 2008-2023

1.8 Experiences and Lessons in New Energy Transformation

1.9 Strategic Adjustments in New Energy Transformation

1.10 Personnel Changes

1.11 Channel Adjustment

1.12 Overseas Plant Layout

1.13 Overseas Sales



2 Automotive Platforms of GWM

2.1 New Energy Modular Platform Planning

2.2 Modular Platform - Lemon Platform

2.3 Modular Platform - Tank Platform

2.4 Intelligent Chassis-by-wire System

2.5 GWM Intelligent Cloud

2.6 GWM & Huawei Cloud

2.7 GWM & Tencent Cloud

2.8 GWM Ecosystem Layout - Co-creation Platform

2.9 GWM Forest Ecosystem



3 EEA of GWM

3.1 EEA Technology Route

3.2 GEEP 3.0 VS GEEP 4.0

3.3 GEEP 4.0 EEA

3.4 GEEP 4.0

3.5 GEEP 4.0 VIU

3.6 SOA Software Framework

3.7 Central Computing SOA Software Architecture

3.8 GEEP 5.0 Central Computing EEA



4 Electrification Layout of GWM

4.1 Electrification Layout

4.2 New Energy Development History

4.3 New Energy Penetration Rate, 2017-2023

4.4 Electrification Platform - Dayu Battery Technology

4.5 Electrification Platform - Fast Charging Battery Layout

4.6 Comparison of Hybrid Technologies between OEMs

4.7 Comparison of PHEV Technologies between OEMs

4.8 Comparison between GWM's Own Hybrid Technologies



5 Intelligent Driving System of GWM

5.1 Overall ADAS Layout of GWM

5.2 GWM Intelligence Strategy - Coffee Intelligence

5.3 GWM ADAS Strategy - Coffee Pilot

5.4 GWM ADAS Development History

5.5 GWM ADAS: HPilot

5.6 HPilot 3.0

5.7 NOH (Navigation On Highwaypilot)

5.8 Typical ADAS-enabled Models of GWM

5.9 Haomo.ai's ADAS Technology Layout: Autonomous Driving Domain Controller

5.10 Haomo.ai's ADAS Technology Layout: Autonomous Driving Data System MANA

5.11 Haomo.ai's ADAS Technology Layout: Intelligent Computing Center MANA OASIS

5.12 Haomo.ai's ADAS Technology Layout: Autonomous Driving Foundation Model

5.13 Haomo.ai's ADAS Technology Layout: DriveGPT

5.14 Software Layout of Coffee Pilot

5.15 GWM's Investments in Chips

5.16 GWM's Dynamic Layout of ADAS



6 Intelligent Cockpit of GWM

6.1 Intelligent Cockpit Layout

6.2 Intelligent Cockpit Platform Iteration Route

6.3 Cockpit Domain Software Architecture

6.4 Coffee Intelligent Cockpit 2.0

6.5 Coffee Intelligent Cockpit 3.0

6.6 GWM Self-developed Cockpit Operating System: GC-OS

6.7 GWM Cockpit Operating System: Coffee OS 2

6.8 Nobo Intelligent Cockpit Domain Products

6.9 Nobo Intelligent Cockpit Solution: iNest 3.0

6.10 Hardware Architecture of Nobo Intelligent Cockpit Platform In9.0

6.11 Software Architecture of Nobo Intelligent Cockpit Platform In9.0



7 Intelligent Connection and Telematics Services of GWM

7.1 Positioning of Brands and Telematics Strategy

7.2 Telematics System Layout

7.3 Installations and Installation Rate of Telematics Systems

7.4 Development History of Haval's Intelligent Interconnection System

7.5 Main Functions of Haval's New Generation Intelligent Connection System

7.6 Core Highlights of GC-OS

7.7 Typical Models with GC-OS

7.8 Development History of WEY's Telematics System

7.9 Main Functions of WEY MO.Life 1.0

7.10 Typical Models with WEY MO.Life 1.0

7.11 Development History of ORA's Intelligent Connection System

7.12 Main Functions of ORA Smart-cafe OS

7.13 Typical Models with ORA Smart-cafe OS

7.14 Introduction to Tank Smart Connect System

7.15 Typical Models with Tank Smart Connect System

7.16 The First Model with Saloon's Telematics System

7.17 Cockpit Entertainment Ecosystem of GWM's Brands

7.18 GWM's Telematics Partners

7.19 GWM 5G + Distributed Telematics Architecture

7.20 GWM's Telematics Dynamics (2021-2023)



8 Major Models and Suppliers of GWM

8.1 Sales Volume of GWM Group

8.2 Sales Targets of GWM Group

8.3 Technology Planning of GWM Group

8.4 Model Planning of Haval Brand

8.5 Typical Models of Haval Brand

8.6 Model Planning of WEY Brand

8.7 Typical Models of WEY Brand

8.8 Model Planning of ORA Brand

8.9 Typical Models of ORA Brand

8.10 Model Planning of Tank Brand

8.11 Typical Models of Tank Brand



9 Other Businesses and Overseas Layout of GWM

9.1 Overseas Development Planning

9.2 Overseas Development History

9.3 Overseas Production and R&D Layout

9.4 Overseas Sales and Service Layout

9.5 Overseas Sales Volume

