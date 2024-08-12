Opening of new floating-rate bonds

12 august 2024



Company Announcement number 59/2024

Opening of new floating-rate bonds for the funding of RD Cibor6®, RD Nibor3® and RD Stibor3® Green

Realkredit Danmark will open new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of RD Nibor3® and RD Stibor3® Green and a new mortgage bond (RO) for the refinancing of RD Cibor6®.

The new bonds will be opened with the below characteristics:

Reference rateSeriesCur-rencyInterest rate floorInterest marginInitial coupon*Amorti-sationConven-tionMaturity
CIBOR 6M12RDKKNoTBD3.75%Hybrid**Actual/ actual01-10-2027
NIBOR 3M16GNOK0.00%TBD5.00%BulletActual/ 36001-10-2027
STIBOR 3M15ESEK0.00%TBD4.00%BulletActual/ actual01-10-2028

*)        The initial coupon applies until 1.10.2024.
**) The bonds are amortised in line with the repayment of the loans that the bonds are funding. The loans may be bullet loans or annuity loans.


The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.


The Executive Management

        
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

