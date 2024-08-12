Gastrointestinal Agents Market Forecast Report 2024-2030: High Potential of Gastrointestinal Agents Across Hospitals & Clinics As Part of Initial Treatment and Ongoing Management Plans for Patients

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastrointestinal Agents Market by Type (Dietary Supplements, Drugs), Disease Type (Constipation, Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease), Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Gastrointestinal Agents Market grew from USD 57.26 billion in 2023 to USD 60.06 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 4.97%, reaching USD 80.47 billion by 2030.



The rise in gastrointestinal diseases around the world, including conditions such as gastroesophageal reflux disease, peptic ulcers, and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), drives the need for effective gastrointestinal agents. Growing awareness about gastrointestinal health and improved access to healthcare services in developing regions also contribute to the expanded use of GI agents.

High treatment costs and drug resistance issues with gastrointestinal agents hamper the market growth. Ongoing research and development in gastroenterology led to introduction of more effective and safer drugs, which are expected to create opportunities for gastrointestinal agent market.





Regional Insights



In the Americas, the gastrointestinal agents market is highly developing due to advanced healthcare systems, high awareness of gastrointestinal disorders, and substantial investments in healthcare. The higher prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and the strong presence of pharmaceutical companies create a platform for the gastrointestinal agents market. In South America, improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increased health insurance coverage are gradually boosting the market.

The APAC region is seeing rapid growth in the gastrointestinal agents market driven by increasing population, rising healthcare expenditures, and growing awareness of gastrointestinal disorders. Countries such as Japan, China, and India are leading this growth due to their large populations and increasing middle class, which has better access to healthcare services. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a shift towards Western diets, increasing the prevalence of gastrointestinal issues.

Europe is a major region in the global gastrointestinal agents market, with advanced healthcare systems and a high prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases. Regulatory support and the presence of major pharmaceutical companies also contribute to the growth of this market.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries show higher market penetration due to better healthcare infrastructure, while other parts of Africa are emergent markets with limited access to healthcare.



Market Insights

Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders across the globe

Educational campaigns about gastrointestinal health and available treatments

Favorable changes in health insurance coverage and reimbursement policies

Market Restraints

Disruptions in the supply of raw materials required for drug manufacturing

Market Opportunities

Government approvals for new therapeutic agents to treat gastrointestinal disorders

Ongoing research and development aimed at innovative drug formulations and delivery systems

Market Challenges

Side effects associated with gastrointestinal drugs and supplements

Market Segmentation Analysis

Type: Growing usage of dietary supplements with an increasing number of health-conscious consumers

End-User: High potential of gastrointestinal agents across hospitals & clinics as part of initial treatment and ongoing management plans for patients

Recent Developments

Introduction of Calm & Focus: A Zembrin and GABA-Based Dietary Supplement by PLT Health Solutions



PLT Health Solutions, in collaboration with Now, has launched 'Calm & Focus with Zembrin & GABA', a new dietary supplement formulated for cognitive enhancement. This product incorporates Zembrin, a patented extract of the South African plant Sceletium tortuosum, traditionally used by the Khoi-San people for mood enhancement and stress reduction. The supplement is designed to offer rapid benefits, promoting alertness, serene focus, and improved mental functionality through the combined effects of Zembrin and GABA, ensuring a balanced approach to stress management and cognitive support.



Innovative Women's Health Probiotics Launched by Designs for Health



Designs for Health has introduced two new products tailored for women's health across different life stages. The first, ProbioMed Women, is a daily probiotic supplement containing 25 billion CFUs from 10 clinically researched strains. This formulation is engineered to support vaginal pH, microflora balance in the vagina, and gastrointestinal microbial equilibrium.



Market Introduction of Wonderbelly Antacid with Exclusive Flavor at Target Stores



Wonderbelly, an Austin, Texas-based company, is launching its FDA-regulated Wonderbelly Antacid in select Target stores, featuring a Target-exclusive flavor, Fruity Cereal. The product line, designed to alleviate heartburn, acid indigestion, and sour stomach, includes Strawberry Milkshake and Watermelon Mint flavors. This introduction aims to attract customers seeking effective over-the-counter digestive solutions with appealing flavor options.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $60.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $80.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

