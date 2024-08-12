Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI for Personalization in Retail: What Are the Key Use Cases for U.S. Retailers and Brands?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Personalization is a priority in retail, and generative AI (genAI) is making it easier than ever to give customers individualized experiences. As they plan their personalization strategies, retailers need to understand the potential use cases of genAI technology.

Key Question: What are the key personalization use cases for genAI in retail, and how should retailers prioritize them?

Key Stat: Over 70% of US digital retailers believe AI-driven personalization and genAI will affect their business in 2024, per a December 2023 survey by Bolt.

Key Topics Covered:

Why does genAI for personalization matter right now?

What are the key use cases of genAI for personalization?

How should retailers prioritize these use cases for genAI-fueled personalization?

What else should brands and retailers keep in mind?

