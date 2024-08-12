El Pollo Loco Taps Content Creator Yuri Lamasbella as New Kreative Director for its Double Chopped Salads Campaign

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken chain, has announced an exciting partnership with content creator Yuri Lamasbella . Following successful collaborations, El Pollo Loco has appointed her as its first-ever Kreative Director for the Double Chopped Salads campaign launch. In this role, the TikTok star brought her fresh, unique creativity and expertise to create a dynamic campaign for the brand’s Double Chopped Salads . This initiative demonstrates the brand's commitment to expanding its better-for-you menu offerings and marks the first time it has created a digitally exclusive menu item for collaboration.

NEW DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: The Kreator Chopped Salad

Krisp lettuce and super greens blend vibing with our citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast and Baja shrimp, hand-sliced avoKados, queso fresKo, krunchy tortilla strips, pepitas, and freshly prepared salsa fresca. Served with the kravable cilantro dressing and chipotle sauce, mmkay. The combo includes chips, salsa, and regular drinks.

Classic Double Chicken Chopped Salad

Crisp lettuce and super greens blend topped with a double portion of the brand's delicious, citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, hand-sliced avocados, queso fresco, pepitas, freshly prepared salsa fresca and served with the chain's creamy cilantro dressing.

Classic Double Baja Shrimp Chopped Salad

Crisp lettuce and super greens blend topped with a double portion of Baja shrimp, hand-sliced avocados, queso fresco, pepitas, and freshly prepared salsa fresca and served with the chain's creamy cilantro dressing.

Street Corn Double Chicken Chopped Salad

Crisp lettuce and super greens blend topped with a double portion of our citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, roasted corn and red peppers, hand-sliced avocados, queso fresco, chopped cilantro, chili lime seasoning, freshly prepared salsa fresca, and the chain's creamy cilantro dressing.

"It’s been wonderful welcoming Yuri [Lamasbella] as our Kreative Director for this campaign and tapping into her creativity, innovative ideas, and social influence," said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer for El Pollo Loco. "This collaboration is yet another proof point of how we harness the power of social media and culture to engage with our fans in new ways."

Through compelling content creation, mouth-watering food photography, and strategic branding, Lamasbella lent her fresh perspective and approach to help elevate the promotion of this fan-favorite menu item.

"I am thrilled to team up with El Pollo Loco to present their delicious Double-Chopped Salads,” exclaimed Lamasbella. “I’m a big fan of salads, and this collaboration allowed me to spearhead the script, inject my creative vision into the campaign, and inspire the creation of one of my favorite items from their menu.”

“El Pollo Loco empowers creators like me, providing a platform for innovation and creativity. Taking on the role of their Kreative Director is a tremendous honor, and I am incredibly grateful to have a seat at the table,’' she added.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Recently voted as the #1 “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards , our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors, all made in our restaurants daily using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with ten licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .

