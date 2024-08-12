scPharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced a proposed underwritten public offering of shares (“Shares”) of its common stock or, in lieu of Shares, pre-funded warrants (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”) to purchase Shares (the “Offering”). scPharmaceuticals also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of Shares offered in the Offering. All Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to be sold in the Offering will be offered by scPharmaceuticals. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Leerink Partners and TD Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, which was filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 13, 2024, and declared effective on March 22, 2024 (the “Registration Statement”). A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained from: Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; and TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (855) 495-9846 or by email at TD.ECM_Prospectus@tdsecurities.com.

