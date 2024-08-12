United States GenAI User Forecast 2024: Almost 2 Years After Its Explosive Public Debut, Is GenAI Evolving From Hype to Habit?

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States GenAI User Forecast 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As generative AI (genAI) reshapes how businesses and consumers use digital technologies, the shift also has implications for the advertising industry. The number of genAI users is expected to reach 100 million in 2024, even as growth slows from 2023's blistering pace.

Key Question: How can advertisers leverage the potential of genAI while adapting to its influence on consumer behavior and brand awareness?

Key Stat: GenAI users in the US grew from 7.8 million in 2022 to 77.8 million in 2023, representing a nearly 900% growth rate. The growth rate is now moderating but remains strong, positioning the technology's user base as a significant market force by 2026.

GenAI is in the early stages of revolutionizing how consumers and businesses use digital technologies

GenAI's rapid growth moderates as users assess the technology's potential

GenAI adoption is spurring a workplace transformation

GenAI use cases vary, with text generation and personalized recommendations taking the lead

The rapidly changing genAI landscape presents opportunities and challenges

What should advertisers do to capitalize on genAI's growth opportunities?

US Generative AI (GenAI) Users and Penetration, 2022-2026 (millions and % of internet users)

US Generative AI At-Work User Penetration, 2022-2026 (% of internet users)

Current and Expected Stage of Generative AI (GenAI) Deployment at Companies According to IT Decision-Makers Worldwide, Feb 2024 (% of respondents)

GenAI's Top Use Cases Are for Work and for Text Creation and Editing (% of US generative AI (genAI) users, by type, 2022-2026)

GenAI Tools From Top Tech Players

US Generative AI User Share, by Platform, 2022-2026 (% of total)

Shelly Kramer, theCUBE Research - Managing Director, Principal Analyst

