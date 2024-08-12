Smart TV Sticks Business Analysis Report 2024: Market to Grow by $700 Million by 2030, Driven by Streaming Content Demand and Developments in Smart Home Networking Technologies

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart TV Sticks - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart TV Sticks is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the smart TV stick market is driven by several factors, including the continuous enhancement of digital infrastructure, changes in content consumption habits, and the broader shift towards smart home technologies. Improved internet speeds and the widespread adoption of broadband services have made streaming high-quality video content more accessible, encouraging more consumers to adopt streaming devices. Consumer behavior has also evolved, with a preference for on-demand content over traditional television programming, which has spurred the demand for devices that offer flexible viewing options.

Furthermore, the increasing consumer interest in smart home devices has boosted the appeal of smart TV sticks, as they easily integrate with other smart devices and ecosystems, providing a unified control point for various functionalities within the home. This convergence of technology and consumer preference ensures a robust and growing market for smart TV sticks, reflecting broader trends towards connectivity and convenience in consumer electronics.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Smart TV Sticks Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Non-4K TV Sticks segment, which is expected to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.8%. The 4K & Above TV Sticks segment is also set to grow at 6.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $381.0 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.6% CAGR to reach $445.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amazon.com, Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Smart TV Sticks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Streaming Content Demand Drives Growth in Smart TV Stick Market

Ubiquitous Access to High-Speed Broadband Drives Smart TV Stick Adoption

Developments in Smart Home Networking Technologies Support Market Growth

Consumer Demand for Portable and User-Friendly Devices

Consumer Preferences Shift Towards Minimalist and Integrated Home Entertainment

Data Security Enhancements in Connected Devices

Expansion of Content Libraries and Partnerships with Content Providers

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 44 Featured)

Amazon.com, Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Dish TV India Ltd.

Geniatech Inc.

Google LLC

Matricom

MECOOL

Roku Inc.

SDMC Technology Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Tomato Technology Co. Ltd.

Sky PLC (Now TV)

Sky UK

Topleo Technology Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ux9xw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment