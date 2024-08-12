Atavistik Bio Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Paul Bruno, Ph.D. as Chief Business Officer

Dr. Bruno will leverage his diverse industry and scientific expertise to lead Atavistik Bio’s strategic business and corporate development efforts



Atavistik Bio continues to advance its portfolio of oncology-focused precision allosteric small molecule therapeutics toward the clinic while pursuing a robust partnering strategy to maximize the broad potential of its platform across therapeutic areas

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atavistik Bio, a biotechnology company discovering the next generation of precision allosteric therapeutics inspired by the body’s natural regulators, today announced the appointment of Paul Bruno, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer. Dr. Bruno will lead strategic execution of Atavistik Bio’s business and corporate development efforts as the company advances its portfolio of oncology-focused precision allosteric small molecule candidates toward the clinic and leverages its platform to address a broad spectrum of diseases.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Paul Bruno as Chief Business Officer and strengthen our leadership team with this critical role,” said Bryan Stuart, Chief Executive Officer at Atavistik Bio. “Paul’s business and corporate development acumen, scientific aptitude, collaborative approach, and authentic desire to help patients make him an extraordinary addition to our team. As we approach key upcoming milestones, both advancing our internal pipeline of precision allosteric product candidates and expanding our partnering initiatives to mine the expansive potential of our platform, I look forward to Paul’s leadership and impact.”

“I’m excited to join the highly experienced Atavistik Bio team and contribute to the company’s mission of delivering a new generation of allosteric medicines to address serious unmet patient needs,” said Dr. Bruno. “Allostery holds the key to targeting numerous disease-causing proteins that, to date, have been intractable. I’m extremely impressed with Atavistik Bio’s success leveraging its proprietary platform to rapidly progress programs towards the clinic and build a high-value oncology pipeline. I believe Atavistik Bio is poised to transform the lives of countless patients in the years ahead through a powerful combination of internal and partnered programs.”

Dr. Bruno joins Atavistik Bio from Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Business and Corporate Development. While at Fulcrum, Paul successfully executed several licensing and financing transactions, including the collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi in May 2024. Prior to Fulcrum, Dr. Bruno was at ClearView Healthcare Partners, a life sciences strategy firm that specializes in working with biotech, pharma, and medtech companies. At ClearView, he worked with clients on corporate strategy, portfolio management, pipeline prioritization, and business development engagements.

Dr. Bruno received his Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Michigan and completed his postdoctoral fellowship at Boston Children’s Hospital. He also holds a BS from Santa Clara University, where he double majored in chemistry and public health.

About Atavistik Bio

Atavistik Bio is a biotechnology company accelerating the discovery and development of transformative precision allosteric therapeutics to address serious unmet patient needs, with a focus on oncology. Atavistik Bio is led by an experienced team of drug hunters with a proven track record of developing marketed small molecule therapies and supported by top-tier investors, including The Column Group, Nextech Invest, and Lux Capital. To learn more, visit us at atavistikbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Liz Melone

Melone Communications, LLC

liz@melonecomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/924a451e-a31a-46f4-9993-257998a4398b