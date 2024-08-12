Bitdeer Reported Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024

Revenue of US$99.2 million and gross margin of 24.6%



SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”), a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing, today issued a letter to shareholders along with its unaudited financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was US$99.2 million, compared to US$93.8 million in Q2 2023.

Cost of revenue was US$74.8 million, compared to US$77.7 million in Q2 2023.

Gross profit was US$24.4 million, compared to US$16.2 million in Q2 2023.

Net loss was US$17.7 million, compared to US$40.4 million in Q2 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was US$24.9 million, compared to US$18.7 million in Q2 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents were US$203.9 million as of June 30, 2024.

Management Commentary

“Our second quarter was marked by strong financial performance and significant progress across all our major initiatives,” said Matt Kong, Chief Business Officer of Bitdeer. “We reported revenue of $99.2 million, gross profit of $24.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $24.9 million, up 5.8%, 50.6% and 33.2% year-over-year, respectively. We achieved these results despite significant growth in the global network hashrate and the April 2024 halving. This demonstrates the strength of our differentiated strategy, underpinned by Bitdeer’s commitment to technology and innovation. For instance, our previous R&D investment in our cloud hashrate business contributed a gross profit of $7.3 million with a nearly 60% gross margin in Q2 and helped us generate more revenue for the same amount of hashrate relative to our peers.”

Mr. Kong continued, “During the quarter, we also made significant strides in our SEALMINER ASIC roadmap. Our acquisition of Desiweminer enhances our capabilities by integrating their team with our in-house design team in Singapore. We have energized the first batch of our SEALMINER A1 chips, with mass production underway and plans to install 3.4 EH/s into our datacenters by year-end. Our second-generation SEAL02 chip initial tape-out wafer delivery from TSMC remains on track for late September. Upon successful testing, we anticipate ramping mass production by the end of the year. We also have started our third-generation SEAL03 chip R&D. In our HPC and AI business, we have deployed the NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD H100 system in Singapore and achieved 100% utilization in July. Additionally, our global power and datacenter infrastructure continues to expand. We announced a 30-year lease agreement for 570 MW of power capacity in Ohio, increasing our total global capacity to 2.5 GW. Our ongoing datacenter projects in the U.S., Norway, and Bhutan are on track, supporting our ambitious growth plans and solidifying Bitdeer as an industry leader for years to come.”

Mr. Kong added, “Finally, we ended the quarter in a strong financial position with $228.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and cryptocurrencies on hand. As we gear up for the upcoming bull market, we remain focused on expanding our Bitcoin self-mining capacity, executing our SEALMINER technology roadmap, and monetizing our impressive 2.5 GW power portfolio for HPC/AI.”

Operational Summary

Three Months Ended Jun 30, Metrics 2024 2023 Total hash rate under management (EH/s) 22.3 18.8 - Proprietary hash rate 8.5 6.2 - Self-mining 7.3 3.8 - Cloud Hash Rate 1.2 1.6 - Delivered but not yet energized - 0.8 - Hosting 13.8 12.6 Mining machines under management 223,000 199,000 - Self-owned 86,000 70,000 - Hosted 137,000 129,000 Bitcoin mined (self-mining only) 628 758 Total power usage (MWh) 1,192,000 1,136,000 Average cost of electricity ($/MWh) 43 41 Average miner efficiency (J/TH) 31.6 33.4





Power Infrastructure Summary

Site / Location Capacity (MW) Status Timing3 Electrical capacity - Rockdale, Texas 563 Online Completed - Knoxville, Tennessee 86 Online Completed - Wenatchee, Washington 13 Online Completed - Molde, Norway 84 Online Completed - Tydal, Norway 50 Online Completed - Gedu, Bhutan 100 Online Completed Total electrical capacity 895 Pipeline capacity - Tydal, Norway Phase 1 40 In progress Q4 2024 - Tydal, Norway Phase 2 135 In progress Mid 2025 - Massillon, Ohio 221 In progress Mid-to-late 2025 - Clarington, Ohio Phase 1 266 In progress Q3 2025 - Clarington, Ohio Phase 2 304 Pending approval Estimate 2026 - Jigmeling, Bhutan 500 In progress Mid-Late 2025 - Rockdale, Texas 179 In planning Estimate 2026 Total pipeline capacity 1,645 Total global electrical capacity 2,540





Financial MD&A

All variances are current quarter compared to the same quarter last year. All figures in this section are rounded.

US $ in millions Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2023 Total revenue 99.2 119.5 93.8 Cost of revenue (74.8) (85.4) (77.7) Gross profit 24.4 34.1 16.2 Net Income / (loss) (17.7) 0.6 (40.4) Adjusted EBITDA 24.9 26.0 18.7 Cash and cash equivalents 203.9 118.5 130.2







US $ in millions Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2024 Business lines Self-Mining Cloud Hash Rate General Hosting Membership Hosting Revenue 41.6 12.2 20.6 22.1 Cost of revenue - Electricity cost in operating mining machines (20.9) (2.0) (12.8) (15.6) - Depreciation and SBC expenses (8.3) (2.4) (2.3) (2.4) - Other cash costs (1.9) (0.5) (1.0) (1.2) Total cost of revenue (31.1) (4.9) (16.1) (19.2) Gross profit 10.5 7.3 4.5 2.9







US $ in millions Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2023 Business lines Self-Mining Cloud Hash Rate General Hosting Membership Hosting Revenue 21.6 18.0 27.8 23.9 Cost of revenue - Electricity cost in operating mining machines (9.5) (4.1) (18.6) (17.1) - Depreciation and SBC expenses (6.2) (5.2) (3.7) (3.1) - Other cash costs (1.9) (1.6) (2.4) (2.3) Total cost of revenue (17.6) (10.9) (24.7) (22.5) Gross profit 4.0 7.1 3.1 1.4





Revenue

Total revenue was US$99.2 million vs. US$93.8 million.

Self-mining revenue was US$41.6 million vs. US$21.6 million, primarily due to the increase in self-mining hash rate to 7.3 EH/s from 3.8 EH/s from the Company's 100MW Gedu mining datacenter in Bhutan that entered into operations in the second half of 2023 and the higher average Bitcoin price.

Cloud Hash Rate revenue was US$12.2 million vs. US$18.0 million. The decline was due to changes in the amount of active Cloud Hash Rate orders and the decrease in electricity subscription due to lower margins for customers caused by the April 2024 Halving.

General Hosting revenue was US$20.6 million vs. US$27.8 million. The decline was primarily due to the decrease of average hosting capacity caused by the temporary shutdown of hosting mining rigs after the April 2024 Halving.

Membership Hosting revenue was US$22.1 million vs. US$23.9 million, slightly down year-over-year.



Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was US$74.8 million vs US$77.7 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower mining machine depreciation from becoming fully depreciated and the true up differences of tax and surcharges.



Gross Profit and Margin

Gross profit was US$24.4 million vs. US$16.2 million.

was US$24.4 million vs. US$16.2 million. Gross margin was 24.6% vs. 17.2%.

Operating Expenses

The sum of the operating expenses below was US$26.1 million vs. US$24.8 million. Selling expenses were US$2.2 million vs. US$1.9 million, primarily due to increased staff and compensation. General and administrative expenses were US$15.9 million vs. US$16.5 million, about flat year-over-year. Research and development expenses were US$8.0 million vs. US$6.4 million, primarily due increased R&D personnel and material costs related to the development of SEALMINER chips.



Other Net Loss

In Q2, we recorded US$15.5 million other net loss primarily due to the non-cash expense of the fair value change for Tether warrants.



Net Loss

Net loss was US$17.7 million vs. US$40.4 million.



Adjusted Profit (Non-IFRS)

Adjusted profit was US$4.6 million vs. US$2.3 millio



Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)

Adjusted EBITDA was US$24.9 million vs. US$18.7 million. The increase was primarily due to the year-over-year revenue growth and higher gross profit margins as described above.





Cash Flows

Net cash used for operating activities was US$74.1 million;

Net cash generated from investing activities was US$54.3 million including the proceeds from disposal of cryptocurrencies of US$79.3 million received from the principal businesses.

Net cash generated from financing activities was US$105.1 million.





Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for PPE and mining machines were US$17.5 million vs. US$38.1 million. The decrease was driven by approximately US$20 million reduction in purchases of third party mining machines as the Company is focused on scaling operations with its own SEALMINERS going forward.





Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, the Company held US$203.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, US$24.9 million in cryptocurrencies and US$37.8 million in debt.





Further information regarding the Company’s second quarter 2024 financial and operations results can be found on the SEC’s website https://sec.gov and the Company’s Investor Relations website https://ir.bitdeer.com.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive computing solutions for its customers. The Company handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management and daily operations. The Company also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan. To learn more, please visit https://ir.bitdeer.com/ or follow Bitdeer on X @BitdeerOfficial and LinkedIn @ Bitdeer Group.

Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on the social media and other communication channels listed on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “look forward to,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Bitdeer’s annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Bitdeer’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward- looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

BITDEER GROUP UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of Jun 30, As of Dec 31, (US $ in thousands) 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 203,882 144,729 Cryptocurrencies 24,916 15,371 Trade receivables 19,324 17,277 Amounts due from a related party 6,248 187 Prepayments and other assets 126,077 97,433 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 41,739 37,775 Restricted cash 9,144 9,538 Mining machines 55,126 63,477 Right-of-use assets 67,440 58,626 Property, plant and equipment 196,749 154,860 Investment properties 32,118 34,346 Intangible assets 26,975 4,777 Goodwill 14,451 - Deferred tax assets 3,526 991 TOTAL ASSETS 827,715 639,387 LIABILITIES Trade payables 36,166 32,484 Other payables and accruals 33,570 32,151 Amounts due to a related party 3,380 33 Income tax payables 6,604 3,367 Derivative liabilities 25,336 - Deferred revenue 87,104 144,337 Deferred revenue from a related party 32,777 - Borrowings 37,828 22,618 Lease liabilities 79,362 70,211 Deferred tax liabilities 6,189 1,620 TOTAL LIABILITIES 348,316 306,821 NET ASSETS 479,399 332,566 EQUITY Share capital * * Treasury shares - (2,604 ) Accumulated deficit (66,990 ) (49,853 ) Reserves 546,389 385,023 TOTAL EQUITY 479,399 332,566

* Amount less than US$1,000







BITDEER GROUP UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Three months ended Jun 30, Six months ended Jun 30, (US $ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue[1] 99,229 93,816 218,735 166,403 Cost of revenue (74,824 ) (77,659 ) (160,199 ) (136,754 ) Gross profit 24,405 16,157 58,536 29,649 Selling expenses (2,173 ) (1,879 ) (3,863 ) (4,315 ) General and administrative expenses (15,852 ) (16,467 ) (30,821 ) (32,471 ) Research and development expenses (8,048 ) (6,433 ) (29,212 ) (12,727 ) Listing fee - (33,151 ) - (33,151 ) Other operating income / (expenses) 1,431 (995 ) 3,177 (100 ) Other net gain / (loss) (15,467 ) 1,468 (13,020 ) 1,608 Loss from operations (15,704 ) (41,300 ) (15,203 ) (51,507 ) Finance income / (expenses) (44 ) (895 ) 107 (1,127 ) Loss before taxation (15,748 ) (42,195 ) (15,096 ) (52,634 ) Income tax benefit / (expenses) (1,995 ) 1,835 (2,041 ) 2,807 Loss for the periods (17,743 ) (40,360 ) (17,137 ) (49,827 ) Other comprehensive loss Loss for the periods (17,743 ) (40,360 ) (17,137 ) (49,827 ) Other comprehensive income for the periods Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss - Exchange differences on translation of financial statements 14 21 46 9 Other comprehensive income for the periods, net of tax 14 21 46 9 Total comprehensive loss for the periods (17,729 ) (40,339 ) (17,091 ) (49,818 ) Loss per share (Basic and diluted) (0.14 ) (0.36 ) (0.14 ) (0.45 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (thousands) (Basic and diluted) 126,530 110,916 120,686 109,805

[1] Included approximately US$9.1 million and US$13.9 million generated from hosting service provided to a related party for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2024.







BITDEER GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three months ended

Jun 30, Six months ended

Jun 30, (US $ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash used in operating activities: (68,507 ) (66,875 ) (201,374 ) (158,602 ) Interest paid on leases (1,024 ) (655 ) (1,676 ) (1,299 ) Interest paid on convertible debt (465 ) (607 ) (930 ) (1,207 ) Interest received 1,722 2,096 3,535 4,074 Income tax paid (5,850 ) (80 ) (5,850 ) (95 ) Net cash used in operating activities (74,124 ) (66,121 ) (206,295 ) (157,129 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment, investment properties and intangible assets (17,333 ) (17,168 ) (46,948 ) (24,609 ) Purchase of mining machines (178 ) (20,939 ) (1,738 ) (62,510 ) Purchase of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (1,532 ) (400 ) (2,524 ) (1,400 ) Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - - - 31,111 Lending to a third party - - - (62 ) Repayment of lending from a third party - 606 - - Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 244 25 244 29 Proceeds from disposal of cryptocurrencies 79,344 69,719 169,724 125,240 Cash paid for a business combination, net of cash acquired



(6,277 ) - (6,277 ) - Net cash generated from investing activities 54,268 31,843 112,481 67,799 Cash flows from financing activities Capital element of lease rentals paid (1,236 ) (1,392 ) (2,574 ) (2,632 ) Net payment related to Business Combination - (7,506 ) - (7,651 ) Proceeds from issuance of shares for exercise of share rewards 567 - 604 - Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net of transaction costs1 106,064 - 155,692 - Payment for the future issuance cost (297 ) - (297 ) - Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities 105,098 (8,898 ) 153,425 (10,283 ) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 85,242 (43,176 ) 59,611 (99,613 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 118,461 173,897 144,729 231,362 Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents held 179 (518 ) (458 ) (1,546 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 203,882 130,203 203,882 130,203

1Net proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and warrants in Q2 24 includes the effect from the utilization of payment for future issuance cost made in Q1 24.





Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In evaluating the Company’s business, the Company considers and uses non-IFRS measures, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted profit/(loss), as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude the changes in fair value of derivative liabilities, listing fee and share-based payment expenses under IFRS 2, and defines adjusted profit/(loss) as profit/(loss) adjusted to exclude the changes in fair value of derivative liabilities, listing fee and share-based payment expenses under IFRS 2.

The Company presents these non-IFRS financial measures because they are used by its management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of these non-IFRS measures facilitate investors’ assessment of its operating performance. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, investors should not consider these measures in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, the Company’s loss for the periods, as determined in accordance with IFRS. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-IFRS financial measures to the nearest IFRS performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating its performance. The Company encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The following table presents a reconciliation of loss for the relevant period to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted profit, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

BITDEER GROUP NON-IFRS ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED PROFIT RECONCILIATION Three months ended Jun 30, Six months ended Jun 30, (US $ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Loss for the periods (17,743 ) (40,360 ) (17,137 ) (49,827 ) Add： Depreciation and amortization 18,304 18,934 36,491 36,223 Income tax (benefit) / expenses 1,995 (1,835 ) 2,041 (2,807 ) Interest income, net (9 ) (741 ) (617 ) (1,385 ) Listing fee - 33,151 - 33,151 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 14,230 - 14,230 - Share-based payment expenses 8,093 9,554 15,896 21,847 Total of Adjusted EBITDA 24,870 18,703 50,904 37,202 Adjusted Profit Loss for the periods (17,743 ) (40,360 ) (17,137 ) (49,827 ) Add： Listing fee - 33,151 - 33,151 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 14,230 - 14,230 - Share-based payment expenses 8,093 9,554 15,896 21,847 Total of Adjusted Profit 4,580 2,345 12,989 5,171







