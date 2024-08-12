Saudi Arabia General Industrial Coatings Report 2024: Focus on Coil & Extrusion, Metal Packaging, 3C, General Finishes and Road Markings

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia General Industrial Coatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In a revealing analysis of the Saudi Arabian general industrial coatings market, recent data showcases significant trends and opportunities across various industry segments.

Data Coverages Includes:

Market volumes in metric tonnes

Coil & Extrusion Process Type (Coil, Extrusion)

Metal Packaging

3C Type (Domestic Appliances, Consumer Electronics)

General Finishes Surface Material (Metal, Plastic, Others)

Road Marking

Segmentation by Type in metric tonnes

Water-Based & Solvent-Based Breakdowns Pure Acrylic, Alkyds, Epoxy, Polyesters, Polyurethane, Vinyls, Styrenes, Others

Detailed prices and market values by type of paint, type of resin and application system

Market shares sales volumes in metric tonnes by company

Distribution channel: Wholesalers/Merchants, Specialist Retailers, Internet Stores, DIY Retailers, Direct Sales/Company Stores

Key Topics Covered:



Saudi Arabia coatings background

key figures

macroeconomic trends and forecasts

imp/exp: sb polyesters

imp/exp: sb acrylics & vinyls

imp/exp: sb polymers

imp/exp: wb acrylics & vinyls

imp/exp: wb polymers

imp/exp: other paints & varnishes

Foreword - General industrial coatings

Saudi Arabia general industrial coatings

historical and forecasts: general industrial

prices and market values

prices and values by application system

prices and values by resin type

detailed prices : water based

detailed prices : solvent based

detailed prices : powder

detailed prices : radiation cured

detailed prices : thermoplastic

application system: historical and forecasts

resin type: historical and forecasts

water based : historical and forecasts

solvent based : historical and forecasts

powder : historical and forecasts

radiation cured : historical and forecasts

thermoplastic : historical and forecasts

market shares: general industrial

Saudi Arabia general finishes

historical and forecasts: general finishes

prices and market values

prices and values by application system

prices and values by resin type

detailed prices : water based

detailed prices : solvent based

detailed prices : powder

detailed prices : radiation cured

surface material: historical and forecasts

application system: historical and forecasts

resin type: historical and forecasts

water based : historical and forecasts

solvent based : historical and forecasts

powder : historical and forecasts

radiation cured : historical and forecasts

market shares: general finishes

Saudi Arabia 3C

historical and forecasts: 3C

prices and market values

prices and values by application system

prices and values by resin type

detailed prices : water based

detailed prices : solvent based

detailed prices : powder

detailed prices : radiation cured

product type: historical and forecasts

application system: historical and forecasts

resin type: historical and forecasts

water based : historical and forecasts

solvent based : historical and forecasts

powder : historical and forecasts

radiation cured : historical and forecasts

market shares: 3c

Saudi Arabia coil & extrusion

historical and forecasts: coil & extrusion

prices and market values

prices and values by application system

prices and values by resin type

detailed prices : water based

detailed prices : solvent based

detailed prices : powder

detailed prices : radiation cured

process type: historical and forecasts

application system: historical and forecasts

resin type: historical and forecasts

water based : historical and forecasts

solvent based : historical and forecasts

powder : historical and forecasts

radiation cured : historical and forecasts

market shares: coil & extrusion

Saudi Arabia metal packaging

historical and forecasts: metal packaging

prices and market values

prices and values by application system

prices and values by resin type

detailed prices : water based

detailed prices : solvent based

detailed prices : powder

detailed prices : radiation cured

application system: historical and forecasts

resin type: historical and forecasts

water based : historical and forecasts

solvent based : historical and forecasts

powder : historical and forecasts

radiation cured : historical and forecasts

market shares: metal packaging

Saudi Arabia road marking

historical and forecasts: road marking

prices and market values

prices and values by application system

prices and values by resin type

detailed prices : water based

detailed prices : solvent based

detailed prices : thermoplastic

application system: historical and forecasts

resin type: historical and forecasts

water based : historical and forecasts

solvent based : historical and forecasts

thermoplastic: historical and forecasts

market shares: road marking

