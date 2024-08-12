Cross-Border E-Commerce Logistics Market Report 2024-2028, Featuring Profiles of Aramex, ContextLogic, Deutsche Post, eBay, FedEx, GXO Logistics, SF Express, Singapore Post, UPS and XPO

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cross-Border E-Commerce Logistics Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive analysis of the global cross-border e-commerce logistics market indicates a significant growth trajectory from 2023 to 2028, with an anticipated increase of USD 80.1 billion. The market is expected to accelerate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.29% over the forecast period.

Growth drivers identified include the increasing penetration of mobile computing devices, expanding cross-border e-commerce activities, and the emergence of new e-commerce startups.

An emergent trend within the market is the adoption of blockchain technology in logistics, enhancing transparency and security which contributes to market growth. Furthermore, digital transformation initiatives within the logistics sector and increasing demand for fulfillment centers are projected to generate substantial market demand.



The cross-border e-commerce logistics market is segmented:

By Service

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

By End-user

Manufacturing

Automotive

Oil and gas

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report on the cross-border e-commerce logistics market covers the following areas:

Cross-border e-commerce logistics market sizing

Cross-border e-commerce logistics market forecast

Cross-border e-commerce logistics market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis provides a detailed analysis of several leading cross-border e-commerce logistics market vendors that include Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AP Moller Maersk AS, Aramex International LLC, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA Group, ContextLogic Inc., Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, eBay Inc., FedEx Corp., GXO Logistics Inc., JD.com Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Newegg Commerce Inc., SF Express Co. Ltd., Singapore Post Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Inc.

Also, the cross-border e-commerce logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Cross-Border E-Commerce Logistics Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Service segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 End-user segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Service

6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Market opportunity by Service



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market opportunities/restraints



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Competitive Analysis

Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

AP Moller Maersk AS

Aramex International LLC

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CMA CGM SA Group

ContextLogic Inc.

Deutsche Post AG

DSV AS

eBay Inc.

FedEx Corp.

GXO Logistics Inc.

JD.com Inc.

Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Newegg Commerce Inc.

SF Express Co. Ltd.

Singapore Post Ltd.

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Inc.

