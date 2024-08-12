Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 32 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 2/8/2024 178,987 547.44 97,984,455 Monday, 5 August 2024 1,700 544.18 925,106 Tuesday, 6 August 2024 1,800 549.53 989,154 Wednesday, 7 August 2024 1,800 550.23 990,414 Thursday, 8 August 2024 1,900 545.09 1,035,671 Friday, 9 August 2024 1,800 546.11 982,998 In the period 5/8/2024 - 9/8/2024 9,000 547.04 4,923,343 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 9/8/2024 187,987 547.42 102,907,798 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,798,913 treasury shares corresponding to 7.20% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

