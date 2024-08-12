Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 32 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 2/8/2024
|178,987
|547.44
|97,984,455
|Monday, 5 August 2024
|1,700
|544.18
|925,106
|Tuesday, 6 August 2024
|1,800
|549.53
|989,154
|Wednesday, 7 August 2024
|1,800
|550.23
|990,414
|Thursday, 8 August 2024
|1,900
|545.09
|1,035,671
|Friday, 9 August 2024
|1,800
|546.11
|982,998
|In the period 5/8/2024 - 9/8/2024
|9,000
|547.04
|4,923,343
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 9/8/2024
|187,987
|547.42
|102,907,798
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,798,913 treasury shares corresponding to 7.20% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
