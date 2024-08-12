UNITY Biotechnology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that members of its senior management team will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences.



H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, August 15, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. ET

Location: Virtual

Webcast Link: Webcast

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, September 9, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Webcast Link: Webcast

The live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible through the “Investors & Media” section of our website, www.unitybiotechnology.com, under “Events & Presentations.” Archived replays will be available for 90 days following the events.

About UBX1325

UBX1325 is an investigational compound being studied in retinal diseases, including DME, and is not approved for any use in any country. UBX1325 is a potent small molecule inhibitor of Bcl-xL, a member of the BCL-2 family of apoptosis regulating proteins. UBX1325 is designed to inhibit the function of proteins that senescent cells rely on for survival. The Phase 2 BEHOLD study in patients with DME demonstrated that a single injection of UBX1325 resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in mean BCVA through 48 weeks compared to sham treatment. In preclinical studies, UNITY has demonstrated that targeting Bcl-xL with UBX1325 preferentially eliminated senescent cells from diseased tissue while sparing cells in healthy tissue. UNITY’s goal with UBX1325 is to transformationally improve real-world outcomes for patients with retinal disease.

About UNITY

UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY’s current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Inizio Evoke Comms

Katherine Smith

Katherine.Smith@inizioevoke.com

Investor Contact

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Joyce Allaire

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com