Mindera Health Announces Appointment of Kamal Adawi as Chief Financial Officer

San Diego, CA, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Mindera Health, said, “We’re very pleased to add Kamal to the executive team. I am thrilled to work with Kamal again as he will add the strategic focus and long-term financial vision needed to fuel our innovation and growth. The Mindera Health platform provides us with an incredible opportunity to grow our plaque psoriasis product, and to continue to innovate and create additional personalized medicine solutions in dermatology and beyond. I look forward to working with Kamal as we invest responsibly to support our current offerings and the next wave of growth.”

Kamal has held numerous senior financial positions during his over 20-year career with both private and public organizations. He was instrumental Exagen’s Initial Public Offering in September of 2019. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Michigan State University, his Master of Business Administration from Oakland University and his Master of Science in Finance from San Diego State University.

About Mind.Px™

Mind.Px is a predictive test that uses a dermal biomarker patch that allows for rapid and painless extraction of mRNA from skin, followed by transcriptomic analysis and machine learning-derived classifiers to provide actionable results for clinicians with >92 percent positive predictive value[v]. By matching the patient to the right drug class before treatment begins, a recent study used a budget impact model to predict the potential costs savings associated with Mind.Px and returned annual cost savings ranging from $5,138 to $13,141 per patient[vi].

About Mindera Health

Mindera Health is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, next-generation sequencing, and machine learning, Mindera Health technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera Health is a CLIA- and CAP-certified laboratory and has received ISO 13485:2016 certification.

I Menter A, Strober BE, Kaplan DH, et al. Joint AAD-NPF guidelines of care for the management and treatment of psoriasis with biologics. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2019;80(4):10291072. doi:10.1016/j.jaad.2018.11.057.

ii Van Voorhees AS, et al. The Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis Pocket Guide, 7th ed. Table 2-3. https://psoriasis.org/the-pocket-guide.

ii[1] Prime Therapeutics 2012-2015 and 2019-2020 posters titled “Prevalence and Cost of Autoimmune Specialty Drug Use by Indication.”

[1]v Enos CW, et al. Psoriasis severity, comorbidities, and treatment response differ among geographic regions in the United States. JID Innovations. 2021;1:100025.

V Mindera Health. Data on file.

Find out more at www.minderahealth.com, and connect with Mindera Health on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Attachment