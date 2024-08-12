StemSation International Provides Corporate Updates

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StemSation International (OTC: STSN), a South-Florida based company that has licensed technology for the production and distribution of flavored, canned oxygen products is announcing new business initiatives for the upcoming months.



"We announced last year that we had streamlined our current business and would be seeking further licensing opportunities and asset acquisitions,” stated Benjamin Silber, CEO of StemSation International. “Working closely with advisors, we are concentrating on business segments with proven growth. While we had targeted green energy companies as our initial acquisition targets, we have not found the right fit yet for the company,” he continued. “As we work on the roll-out of our consumer goods products, we have found some opportunities in this space that allow for the current acquisition of consumer products companies while providing a distribution platform for future StemSation products. The focus would be ‘impulse buy’ products by the cash registers of convenience stores. We expect to have updates shortly as we move these projects forward,” he concluded.

According to newly released data from the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), convenience stores saw record sales in stores in 2023. Total convenience industry sales in 2023 were $859.8 billion, of which $327.6 billion were from in-store sales. The display space around the cashier is the most crucial area in the store to build incremental sales. There is a sales advantage at the register space because the customer has already committed to making a purchase. At this point, the store is leveraging impulse behaviors to increase incremental sales.

StemSation expects to have additional updates shortly as they fulfill on their current business plan.

About StemSation International

StemSation International, Inc. (OTC PINK: STSN) is researching the developing, marketing and distribution of flavored, canned oxygen products. These products will be distributed in a lifestyle model to the beverage industry as well as colleges, restaurants and bars. StemSation is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

