Latham Group, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Conference

LATHAM, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc., the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Oliver Gloe, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at the Barclays 8th Annual Building & Building Products Conference. This event will take place on August 14, 2024, at Barclays’ offices in New York, NY.



About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,800 employees across 24 locations.

