ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
12 AUGUST 2024 at 15.30 EEST
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Satu Ahomäki
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Satu Ahomäki
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74221/4/4
Transaction date: 2024-08-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(2): Volume: 13 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(3): Volume: 16 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(4): Volume: 17 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(5): Volume: 47 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(6): Volume: 47 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(7): Volume: 50 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(8): Volume: 66 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(9): Volume: 85 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(10): Volume: 100 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(11): Volume: 100 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(12): Volume: 100 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(13): Volume: 100 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(14): Volume: 100 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(15): Volume: 100 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(16): Volume: 101 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(17): Volume: 188 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(18): Volume: 195 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(19): Volume: 208 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(20): Volume: 300 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(21): Volume: 323 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(22): Volume: 331 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(23): Volume: 364 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(24): Volume: 400 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(25): Volume: 475 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(26): Volume: 1170 Unit price: 43.82 EUR
(27): Volume: 373 Unit price: 44.15 EUR
(28): Volume: 2136 Unit price: 44.15 EUR
(29): Volume: 2491 Unit price: 44.15 EUR
Aggregated transactions (29):
Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 43.985 EUR
Orion Corporation
|Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
|Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.