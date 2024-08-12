SHEIN Transformed Guests into Festival Trendsetters at VELD and îLESONIQ

Toronto, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHEIN, the global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, concluded its highly successful pop-ups at the VELD and îLESONIQ music festivals this summer, captivating over 10,000 attendees in a vibrant, bubble-themed experience.

From August 2-4, SHEIN's pop-up at the VELD music festival in Toronto, and then from August 10-11 at the îLESONIQ festival in Montreal, allowed festival-goers to embrace their inner style icons. The brand's buzzing booth was the epicentre of transformative fashion moments, as attendees received complete makeovers at the "Transformation Station". Guests curated their dream festival looks with SHEIN's on-trend pieces, complemented by professional styling, hair, and makeup services.

SHEIN's vibrant activation welcomed many beauty enthusiasts who visited the SHEGLAM Bar to touch up their makeup using the brand's accessible beauty collection. Attendees also customized their nails with complimentary nail art and adorned themselves with decorative face stickers for an extra touch of flair.

Fans leveraged SHEIN's dedicated "Bubble POP" TikTok filter to virtually transform their looks and showcase their festival-ready outfits, all while participating in the brand's giveaway contest. The lucky winners scored VIP experiences at the music festivals.

Beyond the fashion and beauty experiences, the activation delivered unforgettable content creation opportunities. Visitors excitedly engaged with the interactive 360-degree photo booth, surrounded by bubble machines and other playful props, capturing one-of-a-kind moments across social media.

Music festivals are the ultimate celebration of self-expression, and SHEIN was thrilled to be a part of this electric atmosphere. The pop-up activation provided festival-goers with a seamless one-stop-shop for all their style needs, empowering them to create unforgettable festival looks that captured the essence of these iconic events. The success of the brand’s participation in Canadian music festival experiences will undoubtedly inspire future engagements.

About VELD Music Festival

Established in 2013, VELD Music Festival has become one of the premier music events in North America, attracting music enthusiasts from around the globe. With a commitment to delivering exceptional experiences, VELD showcases a lineup of world-class artists, cutting-edge technology, and a vibrant community of passionate festival-goers. Learn more at VELD Music Festival .

About îLESONIQ

Created in 2014, îLESONIQ settled into the heart of Montreal, at Parc Jean-Drapeau. For two complete days, the island is transformed into an urban oasis which springs forth and allows the public to live and groove to the rhythms of EDM and urban music’s biggest stars. îLESONIQ has welcomed some of the industry’s biggest artists including Skrillex, The Chainsmokers, Adventure Club, Deadmau5, Die Antwoord, Above & Beyond, MIGOS and many more. With its exotic décor, only steps away from downtown Montreal, îLESONIQ transports fans into a playful and colourful universe, offering them a unique festival experience. îLESONIQ promises a memorable festival experience. îLESONIQ is produced by evenko.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com .

