ConnectM Publishes Impact Scorecard for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTM) (“ConnectM” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on the electrification economy, today published an impact scorecard for the six months ending June 30, 2024. Going forward, the Company will publish a quarterly scorecard following the end of each quarter to provide ConnectM’s electrification indicators which are leveraged as internal operating performance measures. The impact score metrics are extrapolated from the integration of artificial intelligence technology, aggregated data and behavioral analytics sourced from the Company’s Energy Intelligence Network.

Electrification Impact Scorecard for Six Months Ending June 30, 2024 (compared to June 30, 2023)

87 GWh of Electrification increased 200% and equivalent to 26,000 homes powered per day¹

61,584 Metric Tons of Co2 Sequestered, increased 273% and equivalent to 35,400 tree seedlings grown for ten years²

6.6 Million Gallons of Fossil Fuel Displaced increased 295% and equivalent to 77 driving trips from San Francisco to New York City per day



About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

ConnectM is a technology company focused on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. The Company provides residential and light commercial buildings and all-electric original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with a proprietary Energy Intelligence Network platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. Leveraging technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and behavioral economics, ConnectM aims to make electrification more user-friendly, affordable, precise, and socially impactful. As a vertically integrated company with wholly owned service networks and a comprehensive technology stack, ConnectM empowers customers to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, lower overall energy costs, and minimize their carbon footprint.

1) U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) - Assuming the average home uses about 30 kilowatt-hours per day.

2) Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).