OptimumBank Announces New Participants at the Inaugural Virtual Banking Conference on September 12, 2024, via Live Webcast

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank (Nasdaq: OPHC), announced today that with four weeks until it holds its industry leading event, new participants have been added to the extraordinary roster. OptimumBank’s Virtual Banking Conference, is slated for Thursday, September 12, 2024. The conference will be streamed live on the web, setting the stage as a premier gathering within the finance and economic industries. Top-tier market experts will discuss the current US budget deficit, the direction of interest rates, inflationary and deflationary trends, bank balance sheet risks, and the concerns surrounding geopolitical headwinds. Those interested in viewing this live event can find detailed information and registration at this link: Virtual Banking Conference.

Opening remarks will be delivered by renowned public figure John Kasich , former Governor of Ohio, and distinguished U.S. Congressman. Kasich’s extensive career includes 18 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he notably chaired the House Budget Committee during a historic era of U.S. budget surplus—a milestone unmatched in over 50 years. His insights promise to illuminate critical perspectives on national fiscal policies and governance.

The conference will feature two dynamic panels:

The first, Global Economic Trends: Risks, Opportunities, and Insights with industry luminaries Phil Mackintosh , Chief Economist for Nasdaq ; Daniel Lacalle , author and Chief Economist for Tressis ; David Rosenberg , former Chief Economist for Merrill Lynch and CEO of Rosenberg Research ; and Gareth Soloway , Chief Market Strategist at Verified Investing . This panel will be moderated by Mandeep Trivedi , Managing Partner at Citrin Cooperman .

The second, Inflation’s Impact: Aligning Monetary Policy with Investment Strategies featuring leading figures Jim Bianco , President of Bianco Research ; Nathan Stovall , Director of Financial Institutions Research at S&P Global ; Dr. Rebel Cole , Chaired Professor of Finance at Florida Atlantic University ; and Tavi Costa , Chief Macro Strategist at Crescat Capital. This panel will be moderated by Albert E. Dotson, Jr. , Managing Partner and CEO at Bilzin Sumberg .

Closing remarks will be delivered by Sheila Bair , former Chair of the FDIC: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and recognized among Forbes Magazine's most powerful women globally. Her tenure at the FDIC during the financial crisis of 2006-2011 offers unparalleled insights into today’s financial challenges and opportunities.

This event is free and open to all who register, however, access is limited and provided on a first-come, first-served basis for the live webcast. The event will start promptly at 9:00 AM and is expected to conclude before noon. For more information and to secure your spot, visit virtualbankingconference2024.com .

Media inquiries, questions for the speakers, or questions about OptimumBank can be sent to Seth Denison at SDenison@OptimumBank.com .

About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The bank focuses on traditional in-person banking with businesses and consumers residing in South Florida. Our customers found a bank that isn’t charging the exorbitant fees they were experiencing at the larger financial institutions, a bank having unmatched expertise in real estate and commercial lending. OptimumBank has seen explosive growth this decade, and we look to capitalize on our momentum in the coming months and years ahead. The Company is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol “OPHC”.



OptimumBank’s business and financial solutions include: Business Banking , Business Lending , SBA Lending Solutions , Treasury Management , and Personal Banking .

Managing Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Relations

Contact: Seth Denison

Telephone: (305) 401-4140 / SDenison@OptimumBank.com

In between there will be two panel discussions with an extraordinary roster of participants.