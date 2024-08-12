Nayax to Participate in Oppenheimer and Needham Conferences During the Week of August 12, 2024

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced its participation in two investor conferences during the week of August 12, 2024. Ms. Sagit Manor, Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Aaron Greenberg, Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in both events. These events present significant opportunities for Nayax to engage with key stakeholders and potential investors.

Below are the details of the two conferences:

Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

On August 13 at 9:55am EDT, Ms. Manor and Mr. Greenberg will virtually present Nayax’s latest advancements and strategies to drive growth and innovation in the payments and loyalty industry. Following their presentation, Ms. Manor and Mr. Greenberg will hold one-on-one meetings with investors during the course of the day.

A webcast of Nayax’s presentation at the Oppenheimer conference will be available live through Oppenheimer’s platform and will also be available for replay on the Nayax investor relations website under the events section at Nayax - Events & Presentations.

6th Annual Needham FinTech & Digital Transformation Virtual 1x1 Conference

This conference is taking place on August 15, 2024. Nayax will join the virtual event to discuss the company’s role in the digital transformation of the fintech industry. Ms. Manor and Mr. Greenberg will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of June 30, 2024, Nayax has 11 global offices, approximately 1,100 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Aaron Greenberg, Chief Strategy Officer

aarong@nayax.com