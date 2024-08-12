Health AI Company Akido Establishes Ethics Council on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare with Caltech’s Merkin Institute and the Keck School of Medicine of USC Department of Surgery

Akido’s Breakthrough AI Unlocks a Reimagined Care Experience with a Focus on Bringing Exceptional Healthcare to All



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health AI company Akido today announced the creation of an ethics council tasked with developing a set of industry standards for the integration of artificial intelligence in hospital and institutional health environments. Founding Council members represent Caltech’s Merkin Institute for Translational Research and the Department of Surgery Innovation Hub at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. Akido's next-generation AI is designed to transform the workflows of healthcare, reimagining every facet of the care experience with a focus on patients and providers.

Akido is currently integrating its proprietary AI technology within its fast-growing medical network (aka Akido Care), which includes over 240 doctors, operates more than 90 clinics across both coasts and is responsible for nearly half a million patients. This technology holds the potential for system-wide integration within healthcare and as the use-cases for AI expand, these standards will ensure Akido’s artificial intelligence platform – and the entire AI healthcare industry – prioritizes the patient.

The Merkin Institute of Translational Research at Caltech empowers scientists and engineers to connect discoveries and breakthroughs in the lab to improved human health. With a focus on mobilizing science at points along the translational arc from basic discovery through to clinical collaboration and the introduction of new treatments, the institute facilitates the translation of knowledge into healthcare products and services.

“The AI research done at Caltech is multifaceted and, among other applications, has been paired with biology to focus on drug and medical device design. This new council provides an opportunity to connect the insights of science to shape and improve how patients are treated,” said Dr. George Tolomiczenko, the Merkin Institute’s Executive Director. “From the perspective of the patient’s journey and experience of care, AI can crack the code of a new universe of data. Developing bio-behavioral markers that can inform clinical decision making is an important form of back-translation that must be done within an ethical framework.”

The Department of Surgery Innovation Hub at the Keck School of Medicine of USC is dedicated to fostering discoveries in healthcare with the goal of advancing the science of medicine. As part of the university’s medical school, the hub connects new discoveries and ideas to the practice of medicine while cultivating a philosophy of continued learning and innovation that prioritizes compassionate care.

“AI is inevitably going to become a part of the healthcare environment,” said Brad Selby, USC Department of Surgery CAO. “This is our chance to make sure it does so in a truly beneficial way. We can establish standards, guidelines, and best practices to ensure that the patient’s wellbeing is always the primary concern.”

“Artificial intelligence is transforming industries and healthcare is no exception. Our work has always been focused on bringing the absolute best possible care to those who need it most and our next-generation AI will revolutionize the healthcare experience, bringing a level of care and accessibility previously thought impossible,” added Prashant Samant, co-founder and CEO of Akido. “These institutions are two of the country’s most influential organizations dedicated to exploring new paths in healthcare. I couldn’t think of better partners to help us shape the interaction between our breakthrough technology and patients and providers, and ensure we set an industry-wide ethical standard for AI use in healthcare.”

Akido is pioneering a reimagined healthcare system with AI at its core; one that bridges artificial intelligence and empathy to bring exceptional healthcare to everyone. Its breakthrough artificial intelligence unlocks the ability to transform the clinical experience, empowering providers and patients through an entirely new healthcare model. Founded in 2015, Akido was created out of the University of Southern California’s Digital Health Lab with the idea that empowering government, healthcare, and nonprofit services with population-based data could help usher in a new era of preventive public health. Known for developing award-winning data and technology solutions, today Akido leverages its market-leading AI to power its bicoastal Akido Care medical network, which includes more than 240 doctors, 90 clinics across both coasts and a patient base of nearly half a million. For more information, please visit www.akidolabs.com.

