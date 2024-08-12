Notification of major shareholding

Company Announcement

12 August 2024
Announcement No. 26

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley’s total holding of NKT share capital and voting rights is below the 5% threshold.

Contact

Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com

Press        
Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead
+45 2223 5870 / pelle.fischer-nielsen@nkt.com

Attachments

