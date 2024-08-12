Spine Surgical Robots Market Estimated to Reach USD 714.6 Million by 2034, at 13.5% CAGR | Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global spinal surgical robots market size and share is projected to grow from USD 225.9 Million in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 714.6 Million by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

Spinal Surgical Robots Market Report Overview

Spinal Surgical Robots represent a significant advancement in the field of spinal surgery, combining precision robotics with advanced imaging and navigation technologies. These tools are intended to help surgeons carry out intricate spine surgeries with increased efficiency, safety, and accuracy.

In order to enable minimally invasive procedures, spinal surgical robots incorporate several technologies such as robotic arms, real-time imaging, and also preoperative planning software. Usually, the procedure starts with thorough preoperative planning that makes use of high-resolution 3D imaging such as CT scans or MRI scans.

Competitive Landscape:

The Spinal Surgical Robots Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Analyst View:

Spinal Surgical Robots Market is expected to develop significantly due to the increasing frequency of spinal illness growing desire for minimally invasive procedures and technical advancements. Spinal diseases including scoliosis, spinal stenosis, and degenerative disc degeneration are becoming more common worldwide, especially in the elderly population. Effective and efficient surgical processes are required due to the increase in spinal diseases.

This research report categorizes the Spine Surgical Robots Market by:

By Product (Robotic Arms, Navigation Systems, Image-Guided Systems, and Accessories);

By Method (Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS), Open Surgery);

By Application (Spinal Fusion, Minimally Invasive Procedures, Scoliosis, Osteoporotic Compression Fractures, and Others);

By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others); and;

Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America).

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Technological Advancements and Innovation

Spinal Surgical Robots Market is primarily driven by the ongoing advancements in robotic technology and imaging systems. Contemporary spine surgical robots, such as the ExcelsiusGPS from Globus Medical and the Mazor X from Medtronic, include sophisticated navigation systems and real-time imaging capabilities. These developments improve the accuracy and precision of spinal processes, lowering the possibilities of problems and enhancing patient outcomes.

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

The market is also being driven by the increased inclination towards minimally invasive procedures. Smaller wounds, less blood loss, less pain after surgery, and faster recovery times are just a few advantages of minimally invasive process operations. These operations are made easier by spinal surgical robots which provide surgeons with more control and accuracy. The demand for robotically assisted spinal procedures is anticipated to increase target market growth as patients and healthcare professionals become more aware of the benefits of minimally invasive procedures.

Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption in Emerging Markets

The use of spinal surgical robots is spreading to developing nations like Asia-Pacific and Latin America from established markets. This surge is being attributed to various factors including the advancements of healthcare infrastructure, a rise in healthcare spending, and also an increase in the occurrence of spinal illness.

Segmentation:

Spinal Surgical Robots Market is segmented based on Product, Method, Application, End-User, and Region.

Product Insights

This sector includes Robotic Arms, Navigation Systems, and Image-Guided Systems, Accessories. The robotic Arms segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as it provides unmatched control and precision over conventional surgical instruments. For delicate spinal surgeries, their ability to execute complex movements with sub-millimeter accuracy is essential.

Method Insights

Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS), and Open Surgery are some of the drug classes for GLP-1 analogues. The most popular and dominant segment considered is Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS). Smaller wounds and the use of specialized tools and imaging technologies to carry out strategies with extreme precision are characteristics of minimally invasive surgery treatments. Because spinal surgical robots can move surgical instruments with sub-millimeter accuracy they are especially well suited for minimally invasive surgery.

Application Insights

In the target market, the minimally invasive procedures sector is the most dominant. A major advantage of minimally invasive procedures is the decreased risk of surgical trauma. Less harm is done to the skin, muscles, and other tissues when minimally invasive procedures with fewer wounds.

End-User Insights

Hospitals are the main distribution channel which is expected to boost the target market growth as they have extensive medical facilities that can handle difficult and dangerous surgeries. They offer all the facilities needed to properly handle complex spinal procedures including postoperative care units and operating rooms built for cutting-edge technology.

Recent Development:

In August 2024, J&J launched the Velys Spine surgical robotics and navigation platform. J&J and eCential Robotics developed a 510(k)-cleared system that is intended to guide screw insertion during both freehand and robotically assisted spine surgery. In the first half of 2025, J&J's Depuy Synthes intends to commercialize the system. The technology will be added to the other Velys products that J&J has identified as helping to boost its knee and hip businesses.

Regional Insights

North America: The target market in this region is notable for its high acceptance rate and rapid technological development. The region's superior healthcare infrastructure, substantial investment in medical technology, and strong patient demand for minimally invasive surgical options have made it a leader in the research and application of robotic-assisted spinal surgery.

Asia Pacific: Spinal Surgical Robots Market is growing quickly in this region as a result of rising healthcare spending, an increase in the occurrence of spinal disorders, and technological developments in medicine.

Browse Detail Report on "Spinal Surgical Robots Market Size, Share, By Product (Robotic Arms, Navigation Systems, Image-Guided Systems, and Accessories), By Method (Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS), Open Surgery), By Application (Spinal Fusion, Minimally Invasive Procedures, Scoliosis, Osteoporotic Compression Fractures, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/spinal-surgical-robots-market-5542

