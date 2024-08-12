HAAS Alert & Evam Partner to Protect European Roads

Chicago, IL, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAAS Alert, a company with the largest commercially deployed V2X safety network powered by its Safety Cloud® digital alerting platform, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Evam, a market-leading public safety company developing mission-critical applications for first responders worldwide.

Evam technology ensures that responding vehicles make it to emergency scenes as safely and quickly as possible. The tool provides the most direct route to the emergency, along with notifying emergency drivers of hazards along the way.

"In emergencies, whether it's a cardiac arrest or a house fire, an emergency vehicle’s accuracy and speed are paramount," says Alex Hedberg, CCO at Evam. "Emergency driving is inherently risky, with first responders being six times more likely to be involved in fatal accidents compared to regular motorists. This new partnership provides increased traffic safety for those responders and all Evam users."

The new partnership with HAAS Alert now provides Evam users with an extra level of protection. Safety Cloud digital alerting is now available through Evam, which means that emergency drivers can now notify civilian motorists of their presence. Alerts are delivered directly to compatible vehicles and through Waze and other leading navigation apps.

HAAS Alert and Evam’s partnership marks the debut of Safety Cloud alerts on Swedish roads, which plays an important part in HAAS Alert’s mission to expand coverage in Europe.

“We are thrilled to partner with Evam, as they share our dedication to protecting first responders on the road,” said Gareth Evans, European Director of Strategy and Business Development of HAAS Alert. "This is an exciting step forward in our mission to transform road safety in Europe.”

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers through its vehicle communication platform. For more information, visit www.haasalert.com

About Apex Networks

We are determined to improve the society we live in by redefining the way first responders operate. Our solution Evam is an emergency vehicle operating system with a collection of apps, optimised for the needs of first responders. Evam is driven by our passion to help those who help others. For more information, visit www.evam.life/

