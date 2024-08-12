Thumzup Founder to Discuss Cutting-Edge Social Media Solutions with UCLA Alumni

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation (“Thumzup” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TZUP), a leader in innovative social media branding and marketing solutions, is pleased to announce that Robert Steele, CEO and Founder of Thumzup, will be speaking at the Bruin Professionals Westwood Chapter's monthly morning meeting. This event will take place on Thursday, August 15, 2024, from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM at the James West Alumni Center.



During the meeting, Robert Steele will present Thumzup's proprietary adtech platform to a distinguished group of alumni working across various fields. Thumzup's platform democratizes the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry, empowering users to monetize their social media activities by posting about participating advertisers.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to share Thumzup with the Bruin Professionals community,” said Robert Steele. “This event is an excellent platform to engage with UCLA alumni, showcase the innovative capabilities of Thumzup, and explore potential collaborations.”

The presentation will highlight how Thumzup bridges the gap between businesses and their communities through authentic, user-generated social media content. Attendees will learn how they can leverage Thumzup's platform to enhance their businesses' visibility and engagement. The event will also feature a networking session and a Q&A segment, providing attendees with the opportunity to connect directly with Robert Steele and gain deeper insights into Thumzup's impact on social media marketing.

The Thumzup app, available on both the App Store and Google Play , empowers users to become brand advocates, enhancing advertisers’ visibility while enabling users to monetize their social media activities.

About Thumzup ®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion-dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other major cash apps for approved posts.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

