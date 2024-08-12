Lynden Transport, Lynden Logistics place first in 2024 Quest for Quality Awards

Anchorage, AK, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynden Transport and Lynden Logistics were voted No. 1 in the annual Quest for Quality awards. Lynden Transport received its 28th award with the top score in the Western Regional Less-than-Truckload (LTL) category, and Lynden Logistics was awarded the top score in the Air Freight Forwarders category. It is the 18th Quest for Quality award for the forwarder. Both companies scored highest among their peers in the attributes of customer service, performance, information technology, and equipment and operations.

“To sustain a level of excellence in the air freight forwarding industry annually, Lynden Logistics relies on our excellent customer service and operational staff, our trusted airline partners and agents, and our outstanding customers who count on us to make it happen.” says Lynden Logistics President Stuart Nakayama. “As logisticians, we continue to innovate process improvement in the supply chain to provide the unique Lynden experience into, out of, and within our markets. We are committed to retaining that personal touch in managing our customers’ businesses as our own. The Quest for Quality Award is an honor to receive, and we thank all of the transportation and logistics professionals who voted this year for their support.”

"We are incredibly proud that, year after year, we continue to be recognized with Quest for Quality Awards,” says Lynden Transport President Paul Grimaldi. "Treating customers as partners is the Lynden way and, for both our long-term customers and those new to our service, we will continue to work with and for them to achieve their transportation and logistics goals. From the front lines to those behind the scenes, this award belongs to the dedicated employees that provide the highest level of service to our customers every day. This award is proof of their hard work and commitment.”

Logistics Management’s Quest for Quality program recognizes the highest level of service and performance excellence for carriers, ports and logistics providers worldwide. The awards are the culmination of a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group (PRG). To determine the ‘best of the best,’ transportation and supply chain decision makers rate carriers, logistics providers and port operators in categories such as on-time performance, value and customer service.

“Now in its 41st year, the Quest for Quality Awards program continues to stand out in the industry for the simple fact that it’s not a popularity contest,” said Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director of Peerless Media’s Supply Chain Group. “Instead, this annual survey of our readers is by invitation only, ensuring that all participants are qualified shippers that use the services of these carriers and service providers on a regular basis around the clock and around the world.”

Lynden Transport and Lynden Logistics are part of the Lynden family of companies. Lynden provides transportation and logistics solutions in Alaska, Canada, the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and around the world. Extensive multi-modal capabilities allow customers to optimize time and money by shipping via air, land or sea, or in any combination. For more than a century, Lynden has been helping customers get the job done. To learn more, visit www.lynden.com or follow our pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

