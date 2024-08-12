Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Trends and Opportunities to 2028: A Global and Regional-level Industry Assessment Featuring Strategic Profiles of ~25 Companies

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The baby food and infant formula market is forecasted to grow by USD 39.99 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by new product launches, increasing number of working mothers, and growing health concerns among parents. The study identifies the increasing demand for organic baby food products as one of the prime reasons driving the baby food and infant formula market growth during the next few years. Also, expanding the organized retail landscape and innovations in packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The baby food and infant formula market is segmented as below:

By Product

Infant formula

Baby food

By Type

Milk formula

Dried baby food

Prepared baby food

Others

By Region

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby food and infant formula market vendors.

Also, the baby food and infant formula market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Abbott Laboratories

Ausnutria Dairy Corp. Ltd.

Beingmate Co. Ltd.

Campbell Soup Co.

Danone SA

Ellas Kitchen Brands Ltd.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products

Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.

GreenSpace Brands Inc.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Hero AG

HiPP GmbH and Co. Vertrieb KG

LACTALIS Group

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Nestle SA

PZ Cussons plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

The Kraft Heinz Co.

