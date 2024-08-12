Non-stick Cookware Market Report 2024-2028: Discover Regional Industry Trends for PTFE, Ceramic, and Hard Anodized Aluminum Coatings, and the Strategies Major Players are Adopting to Capitalize on Growth

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-stick Cookware Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global non-stick cookware market is forecasted to grow by USD 1.16 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increasing awareness about healthy and convenient cooking practices, rising popularity of ceramic-coated non-stick cookware, and increase in households driving demand for non-stick cookware. The study identifies the increasing online sales of non-stick cookware as one of the prime reasons driving the non-stick cookware market growth during the next few years. Also, availability of eco-friendly non-stick cookware and emergence of smart pans will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The non-stick cookware market is segmented as below:

By Product PTFE coating Ceramic coating Hard anodized aluminum coating

By Region North America APAC Europe South America Middle East and Africa



A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading non-stick cookware market vendors.

Also, the non-stick cookware market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Berndes Cookware USA

Bhalaria Metal Craft Pvt. Ltd.

Bradshaw Home Inc.

Cuisinart

GreenPan

Hawkins Cookers Ltd.

Le Creuset

Maspion Group

Meyer Corp.

Neoflam

Newell Brands Inc.

Nirlep Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

Pigeon Corp.

SCANPAN USA Inc.

SEB Developpement SA

Swiss Made Brands USA Inc.

The Cookware Co.

TTK Prestige Ltd.

Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Vinod Cookware

