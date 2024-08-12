MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a $209 million contract to support the development and sustainment of the U.S. Air Force’s (USAF) fighter and bomber weapons systems and subsystems. The HII team will perform research and analysis that will support the USAF’s weapons systems development, sustainment and long-term strategy.



Under the five-year task order, HII will provide support to the U.S. Air Force Fighters and Advanced Aircraft and Bomber Directorates’ efforts to provide the USAF, other U.S. military branches and partner nations with fighter and bomber weapons systems that operate effectively across various warfighting scenarios.

“HII is excited to build upon our Air Force Life Cycle Management Center work, helping to optimize the customer’s approach to developing, fielding and maintaining fighter and bomber platforms and subsystems to maximize their readiness and lethality,” said Grant Hagen, president of Mission Technologies’ Cyber, Electronic Warfare and Space (CEWS) business unit.

“Weapons systems need to be developed and maintained at a level that ensures they are mission-capable anytime, anywhere and meet the evolving needs of the Air Force, Joint services and coalition partners,” said Eric Wright, vice president of CEWS operations.





A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-is-awarded-209-million-contract-to-support-u-s-air-force-weapons-systems-development-and-sustainment/.

The Department of Defense Information Analysis Center (IAC) multiple award contract (MAC) was issued by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center repository and the research and development and science and technology community.

Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson, Tinker, Robins and Hill Air Force bases.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science and technology and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader science and technology community.

This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program (DoD IAC), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.

