Priority OnDemand Rebrands Digital Patient Logistics Division to OnDemand Connect

Knoxville, TN, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority OnDemand, a leading provider of healthcare solutions, announced today the rebranding of its digital patient logistics division, formerly Randseco, to OnDemand Connect. The new name and look reflect the company’s commitment to aligning more closely with its core business proposition of revolutionizing patient transportation and healthcare logistics.

OnDemand Connect offers an advanced suite of software tools designed to meet the evolving needs of patient transportation and healthcare logistics. This platform provides a comprehensive view of the patient’s journey, from discharge to arrival, ensuring efficient and timely transport services and transfer of care. OnDemand Connect significantly improves patient care and operational efficiency by optimizing hospital throughput, reducing wait times, and enhancing patient flow. Additionally, the platform delivers substantial cost savings for EMS and healthcare organizations by streamlining logistics processes, reducing operational costs, and improving resource management.

“OnDemand Connect represents our dedication to innovation and excellence in patient logistics,” said John McCulley, VP of Operations. “We provide healthcare organizations with the tools to deliver superior patient care and improve operational efficiencies. Rebranding as OnDemand Connect speaks directly to our core commitment to evolving with the needs of the healthcare industry.”

In addition to the corporate name change, the company’s leading digital patient logistics solution, StatCall, will continue receiving patches and updates, and the company will shift new development to RideIQ, the company’s latest innovation. RideIQ seamlessly integrates with existing patient records systems, information technology infrastructure, billing, and staff processes, simplifying an otherwise time-intensive, manual process. The product will be released in 2025.

Priority acquired ownership of Randseco, now OnDemand Connect, in June 2021. OnDemand Connect facilitates more than 200,000 patient transports annually, with an average time savings of 24.2 percent per transport over previous manual solutions.

For more information about OnDemand Connect and its comprehensive suite of software tools, please visit www.ondemandconnect.com.

About OnDemand Connect

OnDemand Connect, formerly Randseco, creates cutting-edge software revolutionizing patient transportation and healthcare logistics. Our platform provides a comprehensive view of the patient journey, optimizing hospital throughput, reducing wait times, and enhancing patient flow. By streamlining processes and improving resource management, OnDemand Connect delivers significant operational efficiencies and cost savings for EMS and healthcare organizations, ultimately contributing to improved patient care.

About Priority OnDemand

Built on a proven foundation as a national leader in EMS and medical transportation, Priority OnDemand’s expert healthcare services and technology solutions create important connections across the continuum of care that solve challenges and reduce inefficiencies for patients, providers, hospitals, and healthcare facilities, communities, and insurers. Priority OnDemand offers solutions across interconnected businesses: EMS & Medical Transportation, Telehealth, Patient Logistics, and Customized Vehicle Solutions. For more information, please visit www.priorityondemand.com.

